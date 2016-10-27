35°
News

Angry Rocky councillors refute Landry's Rookwood claims

9th Nov 2016 8:09 PM
Rockhampton region councillors (L-R) Neil Fisher, Cherie Rutherford, mayor Margaret Strelow, Ellen Smith, Rose Swadling and Tony Williams.
Rockhampton region councillors (L-R) Neil Fisher, Cherie Rutherford, mayor Margaret Strelow, Ellen Smith, Rose Swadling and Tony Williams. Chris Ison ROK160115ccouncil2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

7.45pm: MICHELLE Landry's claim Rockhampton region councillors were "white-anting" Rookwood Weir has them in disbelief, with one councillor stating a "phone call would have sufficed".

The Capricornia MP stated in Parliament today she was "fed up" with a lack of support for the project from Rockhampton councillors and state Labor MPs, including temporary Agriculture Minister Mr Byrne.

Rockhampton region councillors have hit back, stating "all Rockhampton Regional Councillors have been in support of the development of the Rookwood Weir long before the Member for Capricornia became involved".

Only a fortnight ago councillors Rose Swadling and Neil Fisher spoke with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at length about the region's need for Rookwood Weir.

Deputy mayor Cherrie Rutherford stated Ms Landry's statements were a rather dramatic way to commence dialogue when a simple phone call would have sufficed.

Deputy mayor Cherrie Rutherford looks forward to talking with the Member for Capricornia to discuss her concerns and also highlight council's level of commitment to this project over many years. She would like to discuss the additional support required to deliver jobs and wealth creation in this region.

Councillor Ellen Smith said that the Rookwood Weir is nothing new and as a member of the former Fitzroy Shire Council she walked the site 13 years ago. 　

"Reports tell us that a Rookwood Weir is the cheapest water storage option, so for goodness sake, just build it," Cr Smith said.

Councillor Tony Williams said he first meet with the Member for Capricornia just after she was first elected and explained the importance of the Fitzroy River Agricultural Corridor study and how Rockhampton Regional Council has had a long-term interest in the development of additional water storages along the Fitzroy River.

While acting Mayor councillor Tony Williams lead a delegation to the community cabinet meeting at the Frenchville State School to meet with Jeff Seeney, highlighting Rockhampton Regional Council's support of additional water storages along the Fitzroy River.　

It was also noted that the Member for Capricornia was asked to join Rockhampton Regional Councillors to inspect a cattle feedlot within the Fitzroy River Agricultural Corridor. Also Rockhampton Regional Council has strongly supported the Growing Central Queensland group.　

All Councillors highlighted the enormous potential that this weir has for the economy of Central Queensland and how vital the extra water storage would be to our Agriculture, Industry and Resources Sectors.

 

 

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK220316astrelow

7pm: MARGARET Strelow has palmed off allegations by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry that some Rockhampton Region councillors had been "white-anting" the Rookwood Weir project.

In a short statement the mayor said the council was right behind the project and had been for more than a decade.

"Rockhampton Regional Council has supported and advocated consistently for Rookwood Weir for the past 15 years," she said.

"I will not be drawn into a political argument between other levels of government.''

2.50pm: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has slammed Michelle Landry for her attack on Rockhampton Regional councillors when she accused them of white-anting the Rookwood weir project.

"I am disgusted by Michelle Landry's typically demeaning attack on hard-working CQ councillors," Mr Byrne said this afternoon.

"If she urgently needed an answer about councillors' support, she would approach them with respect and professionalism."

Earlier in Federal Parliament the Member for Capricornia had said she was "fed up" with a lack of support for the project from Rockhampton councillors and state Labor MPs, including temporary Agriculture Minister Mr Byrne.

But Mr Byrne said he did support new weirs and dams but only when the business cases and environmental studies where proven.

He said that process was still underway for Rookwood and reminded Ms Landry that the Federal Government had funded the business case.

"Why pay for a business case, only to disregard its significance?" he said.

"Let's get back to working for the people of CQ, as the Palaszczuk Government is doing by rigorously testing the proposal."

A decision on constructing the weir is not expected until the second half of next year when the State Government completes a business case on its viability.

REVEALED: Why Rookwood Weir business case can't be rushed

 

12.30pm: MICHELLE Landry has given Rockhampton Regional councillors one week to declare their support for the Rookwood Weir or risk losing $132 million in funding for the project.

The Member for Capricornia launched a withering attack on the councillors in Federal Parliament today, saying she had heard some civic leaders had been "white-anting" the project behind closed doors.

She said you either 'want it or you don't' as she called on mayors and individual councillors to 'clearly and unambiguously' state their position on the weir.

Ms Landry did however acknowledge "strong support" for Rookwood from Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and LS councillors.

 

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.
Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Trinette Stevens

But she said she was "fed up" with a lack of support for the project from Rockhampton civic leaders and state Labor MPs, including temporary Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne.

 

READ: Barnaby Joyce: What more do you need to build Rookwood?

She warned councils not to be complacent about the Rookwood Weir project as the money could be lost to other states.

"The Federal Government has put $132 million on the table for Rookwood Weir. Now we are hearing whispers of white-anting of the project behind closed doors," she said.

"If that is the case then these people risk losing the project forever along with its 2,100 new jobs and the opportunity to double agricultural production to $2 billion a year.

"For nearly 15 years the need for Rookwood Weir was all some councils would talk about. I have been dismayed by the relative silence from some local governments since the Commonwealth announced it would back the Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone communities to the hilt, by paying half the construction costs.

"It's now time for all councillors in CQ to clearly state their current position: there is no middle ground here - either you want Rookwood Weir 100% or you don't. But be clear, there is no other major water project within an hour of Rockhampton that will be funded by the Commonwealth."

 

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region.
Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region. The Observer

"You (councillors) are either with the Australian Government on this important project for your region or you are not. And if you aren't supportive, then you should be prepared for the funding to go to another state and explain to your communities why they will miss out on jobs and growth.

"Over the last three years I have worked my guts out to secure $132 million for Rookwood from the Australian Government. Before I came into office, it wasn't even on a single green or white paper to be considered for water funding in Canberra.

"Now it has both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister's full support. But while state Labor dance a political game over our region's future and want to spend the Commonwealth money elsewhere, there is a deafening silence from some key local councils in Central Queensland about the future of Rookwood."

 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to talk about infrastructure spending including the proposed Rookwood Weir. Pictured in the background is Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to talk about infrastructure spending including the proposed Rookwood Weir. Pictured in the background is Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Chris Ison ROK271016cpm2

READ: Transcript of PM and Deputy PM's visit to Rockhampton late last month

Ms Landry said she needed to know by the end of this week if civic leaders across Central Queensland were in favour of the project proceeding.

"Based on historic modelling and today's population trends, the State Department of Environment and Water has already identified that Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone are in danger of running out of water for three years out of every 100 years. A problem Rookwood would resolve.

READ: Queensland Government will lend $15 million for projects meant to be 100% federally funded

"Further to this, Infrastructure Australia has already identified this region as one of four regions across Australia with the potential for significant growth if water infrastructure was put in place here," Ms Landry said.

"These, along with the potential for jobs and $1billion a year in extra agricultural production, are compelling reasons to publicly back support for what the Commonwealth Government is trying to achieve with Rookwood," Ms Landry said.

A decision on constructing the weir is not expected until the second half of next year when the State Government completes a business case on its viability.

REVEALED: Why Rookwood Weir business case can't be rushed

Ms Landry has previously expressed her frustration on this business case time frame saying there had been enough studies completed on the project for it to be approved.

The Morning Bulletin has requested a response from councillors and Mr Byrne.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill ludwig capricornia gladstone regional council livingstone shire council margaret strelow michelle landry rockhampton regional council rookwood weir

Trump's Yeppoon family not celebrating

Trump's Yeppoon family not celebrating

He may have rallied the United States of America, but Donald Trump has failed to get the support of his Yeppoon relatives.

Angry Rocky councillors refute Landry's Rookwood claims

Rockhampton region councillors (L-R) Neil Fisher, Cherie Rutherford, mayor Margaret Strelow, Ellen Smith, Rose Swadling and Tony Williams.

7.45pm: 'A simple phone call would have sufficed': Cr Rutherford

Still on court after a lifetime of tennis

NOSTALGIA NIGHT: Ted and Jean Conrad looking back over their many years playing tennis in Rockhampton.

Mr and Mrs Rockhampton Tennis swing back in time.

Two fires at same site spark suspicion at North Rocky

Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire.

UPDATE:Landowner reported something suspicious before fire broke out

Local Partners

WATCH: The students building Australia brick by brick

How would you rebuild our nation's capital?

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Making virtual reality real

VR Bus: NRSH's Sanadee Whap-Harbin, Kylie Butler, Leroy Richards and Cyesha Tull.

Is this virtual reality experience the future of education?

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

Find a bargain and help a greyhound on Sunday

Morning Melodies: Shirley Bassey

Morning Melodies: Shirley Bassey

THE Pilbeam Theatre's 2016 Morning Melodies season will conclude next month with a powerful tribute to one of the UK's most admired performers, Shirley Bassey.

Christmas spirit comes early for Club 28

TIS THE SEASON: Musical group Club 28 celebrate Christmas at Yeppoon Town Hall Saturday night.

CLUB 28 celebrate Christmas with early performance.

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Clever design, fantastic location and side access

12 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $445,000

Located only minutes from the Golf and Bowls Club this immaculate 223.71m2 home is ready to move into! - Step inside and be greeted by high 9ft ceilings creating a...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $439,000

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $459,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $389,000 Neg

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $320,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $320,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $250,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

Beautiful Gable Family Home -Priced to Sell -$220,000!!!!

58 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 3 $220,000

Inspect this very affordable and very well presented home TODAY - just perfect to live in, or brilliant investment opportunity . What a perfect central location ...

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $529,000

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $529,000

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!