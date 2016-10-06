Animal lovers' dreams will come true with conference

ANIMAL lovers will have a unique opportunity to learn from some of the world's leading trainers as Rockhampton Zoo hosts a national conference.

The Australasian Animal Training and Conditioning Workshop 2016 is a three-day event open to anyone with a keen interest in animals.

The biennial workshop has been held in locations across Australia and Councillor Cherie Rutherford said securing the event was "a tremendous opportunity” for the region as a whole.

One of the key speakers will be master horseman and liberty training specialist, David Lichman.

Mr Lichman has handled thousands of horses of every breed and discipline at hundreds of clinics worldwide.

Elite dog trainer Steve Austin, film and TV trainer Zelie Bullen and author Dr Jenifer Zeligs will also present at the workshop.

Otters at Rockhampton Zoo.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK161214aotters2

"Taronga Zoo hosted the workshop in 2014 and we are really excited that it is our turn to bring to our region such a high calibre line-up of professionals from a diverse range of animal training industries to discuss current and emerging trends as well as best practice in the animal training and conditioning industry,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Everything from training orangutans for release back into the wild to training dogs for vital conservation work or military service - this is your opportunity to meet the leading Australian and International experts in this field.”

The Giving Animals Purpose (GAP) program will run from Sunday, October 23 to Wednesday, October 26 at the Leichhardt Hotel.

To register or for more information, visit rrc.qld.gov.au, email thegap@rrc.qld.gov.au or call 1300 225 577.

Registrations close Sunday, October 9.

Giving Animals Purpose