Anna Meares to receive Key to the Rockhampton City

Australia's Anna Meares will receive the Keys to the City.

WITH six Olympic medals, 27 World Championship medals, eight Commonwealth medals, 35 national titles and an Order of Australia medal, Rockhampton cyclist Anna Meares' trophy cabinet is full to the brim.

But the region's golden girl will have to clear a little more space with another accolade heading her way when she returns to Rockhampton next month.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow will present the Key to the City to Anna in a special community event on Friday, December 9.

The event, which could be considered somewhat of a welcome home party for Anna, comes after the $59m Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane was officially opened on Saturday.

At the opening, Anna was also named the third ambassador for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Key to the City event will coincide with the opening of Stage 1A of the $36 million Riverbank Revitalisation.

It promises to be an exciting evening with Cr Strelow encouraging everyone to come along and check out the works that have been completed on the riverbank.

As well as the official opening and Anna Meares event, residents will be able to enjoy a host of market stalls, entertainment from one of the region's most recognisable musical names, Weathered, plenty of food options and festive activities for children.

The Riverbank Revitalisation involves $15m from the Queensland Government and $7m from the Federal Government.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the riverbank development would be a significant asset to the city.

"Every city has a focal point for visitors and this will be the start of a revitalised Rockhampton. I am pleased the Federal Government was able to contribute $7 million into the project under the National Stronger Regions Fund," Ms Landry said.

"Already, we have seen lot of investment in hotel apartments along the river foreshore and Rockhampton is on a cusp to harness even more growth from its river precinct."

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said he was pleased to see this project progressing on schedule.

"The revitalisation of the riverbank and reinvigoration of the CBD has been a matter of focus and concern in Rockhampton for many years," Mr Byrne said.

"Out of the destruction of Cyclone Marcia there is definitely some considerable good in the form of this project and its progress.

"Our community has been long overdue for such a project and it will be pleasing to see it completed."