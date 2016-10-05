Another Central QLD lotto winner discovered

A BLACKALL pensioner was nervously waiting by the telephone for Golden Casket to call him this morning to confirm his entry in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw had won a division one prize worth more than $800,000!

Despite having six winning numbers on his Saturday Gold Lotto entry, the registered winner admitted he wouldn't let himself believe he'd won first division until he received his dream-come-true phone call.

"After I was initially told I'd won Gold Lotto - I didn't believe it. Then I wouldn't let myself believe it until it was confirmed by Golden Casket,” the relieved winner said.

"Eight hundred thousand dollars - I might be able to buy a carton of beer now to celebrate and have a wild party.

"Seriously though I haven't thought about what I'll do with my prize money. I'll share some of it with family and friends, and I would like to travel overseas too.”

By playing a Systems 9 entry, the winner also won additional divisional prizes bringing his total windfall to $823,124.47.

The division one winning ticket was purchased at Blackall Newsagency, 128 Shamrock Street in Blackall.

Ian and Keren Greenhalgh are the owners of Blackall Newsagency and were excited to be celebrating another first division win.

"This is actually the third time we've sold a division one winning entry so we've hit our hat-trick,” Mrs Greenhalgh said.

"It has been a while since our last division one win so we were overdue for this one.

"We'd like to congratulate our winner and wish them all the best for the future as they enjoy their division one windfall.”

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

Along with the winning entry from Blackall, including one from Rockhampton and Sunshine Coast and two were from Victoria.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3675 on Saturday 1 October 2016 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.

The weekend's winners take the Lott's division one winning tally to 116 so far this financial year, including 30 from Golden Casket.