Another new CEO for Central Queensland health

FROM disabling bombs in the Royal Navy to shining in the UK's National Health Service, Steve Williamson certainly has the resume to be the new Chief Executive of Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service.

But does he have the staying power?

In welcoming Mr Williamson to the role today, CQHHS chairman Paul Bell said the service had seen around eight different CEOs and acting CEOs in around a decade.

Most recently, former CEO Len Richards resigned after being in the role for just three years. Read more here.

"We have to get better than that,” Mr Bell said.

"We are looking forward to having (Mr Williamson) here for the next four years and giving the organisation the stability and that leadership we haven't seen for such a long time.

"So perfect fit, in regards to previous experience and now we have somebody who wants to be here, whose family wants to be here, and wants to be part of the CQ community.”

Mr Williamson - who was slowly introduced to Rockhampton weather this week thanks to the recent rain - has only been at the hospital for five days.

He comes with quite the health resume and has transformed community health services, implemented a major trauma centre and transformed a military elective service from the worst to best performing military hospital in England.

Mr Williamson was even an Officer in Command, Maritime Counter Terrorism Bomb Disposal Service in the Royal Navy from 1999 to 2001.

So in tackling the health of Central Queensland in 2017, he knows what he wants to achieve.

"We have had a reliance on locum and temporary doctors for some time in the health service, and we have made significant success in the past couple of months, but I want to work on that even more,” Mr Williamson said.

"I think we are the biggest employer in Rockhampton, and in Central Queensland the biggest non-industrial employer.

"So the impact we have on the economic development and prosperity of Central Queensland is very important.”

Chief Executive history:

2006: Sandra Thompson

Left in 2008: Bill Beresford

Left in 2011: Coralee Barker

Rod Boddice was acting in the position

Left in 2013: Maree Geraghty Read more here

Left in 2016: Len Richards

Jo Whitehead has been acting in the role since the departure of Mr Richards

Current: Steve Williamson