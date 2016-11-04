Antonov to take off home

IT'S Rocky residents last chance to catch a glimpse of the giant Antonov cargo plane before it leaves.

The plane, which can fit two helicopters inside it is back in Rocky on November 9, 13 and 17 with the plane landing at 8am and departing at 8pm.

The Antonov is a large freight carrying aircraft that transports the Singapore Armed Forces' helicopters and other equipment while they are in Central Queensland as part of Exercise Wallaby.

The Rockhampton Airport was extended back in 2000 to cater for large military and freight carriers.