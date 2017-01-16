Archer Park chuffed with volunteer award

LEFT: Michael Feldman (Archer Park Rail Museum volunteer) at the old ticket window to the station now museum.

MICHAEL Feldman has always held a passion for steam trains so for him "bringing the magic of trains to people” is enough to make him happy.

The 18-year-old local boy volunteers at the Archer Park Railway Museum and helps contribute to the 900 odd hours of volunteer work which goes into the attraction each month.

Archer Park Rail Museum: Archer Park Rail Museum has taken out a Galleries and Museums Achievement Award recognising the valuable work carried out by its staff and volunteers.

It's the volunteers like Michael who inspired Janice Seymour, co-ordinator of Archer Park, to enter the museum into the Queensland volunteer run gallery and museum awards.

With over 60 members helping out at the museum it's no wonder the museum took out the award for sustainability.

"I self nominated us becuase I believe the volunteers that do an awful lot of work here would benefit from receiving some recognition for all their hard work they have done,” Janice said.

Michael said the award and museum made him happy to be "part of all this”.

Janice Seymour from Archer Park Rail Museum with the GAMAA award the museum recently won. Chris Ison ROK160117carcher2

"I spend a few hours working the ticket office, I'm also a volunteer conductor on the tram but I also help with any general duties around the place to make myself useful,' Michael said of his time spent in the museum.

"I've been a volunteer here for about two years and I've always had a passion bringing the magic of trains to people who grew up in an age where they didn't get the chance to see steam (trains).

"This is something I've loved since I was a little boy so I want to learn to become part of the railway and share my knowledge with the rest of the world.”

Janice, who started in 2014, said it was important to keep the history of Archer Park alive in the memory of locals.

"Archer park was built in 1889, it's been here for many years as a railway station, in the 70's it closed down as a railway station and became a QRX place where they have trucks and such carrying freight,” she said.

"Then in 1999 it became a museum, it was given by Queensland Rail to the local council and of course that means we've been able to accumulate many pieces of railway memorabilia.”