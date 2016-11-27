31°
News

Archer Park Rail Museum wins prestigious award

27th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
Volunteer conductor Alex Limkin on the Purrey steam tram at Archer Park Rail Museum.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Volunteer conductor Alex Limkin on the Purrey steam tram at Archer Park Rail Museum.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK080413atram4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Rockhampton was announced the Winner for its outstanding achievement in the category of 'Sustainability: Organisations Volunteer Run' for its project Revitalisation of Archer Park Rail Museum.

Queensland's public galleries and museums were formally recognised at the 2016 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards (GAMAA) at a gala event proudly presented by Museums & Galleries Queensland and hosted by Creative Arts Redlands - Redland Performing Arts Centre and Redland Art Gallery, on Tuesday 22 November 2016.

Archer Park Rail Museum was possible thanks to the 60 volunteer members and one part-time coordinator of the Friends of Archer Park Station & Steam Tram Museum Inc. The Friends worked tirelessly over the past year on a number of key projects to improve their operations and longterm sustainability.

This included refurbishing a circa 1903 Heritage Rail Carriage and circa 1921 Heritage Sleeper Carriage, and replacing the Museum's soundscape, which recreated the aural atmosphere of a 1930s railway station. The soundscape was in danger of being lost through obsolete technology.Uniquely, the Archer Park Rail Museum is also an operational Railway Station. The Friends have been involved in achieving accreditation as a Rolling Stock Operator and a Rail Infrastructure Manager with Queensland Transport - Rail Regulator, a process requiring the creation of approximately 80 operational policies and procedures.

The team have also created an electronic cataloguing system project to improve access to the more than 600 exhibits. Targeted grant applications and creative fundraising, including a very successful "Twilight Picnic Steam Train Ride to the Caves”, has seen the Friends significantly increase their income to ensure their future.

Presented by Museums & Galleries Queensland (M&G QLD), the GAMAA celebrate the outstanding achievements, professional excellence, and innovation of Queensland's museum and gallery sector.

It also recognises the valuable contribution that our State's museums and galleries make in enriching their local and wider communities, and honours the extraordinary commitment and talents of paid professionals and volunteers working in the industry. M&G QLD Executive Director, Rebekah Butler said the GAMAA continue to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our museums and galleries and are testament to the skill, ingenuity and professionalism of the sector.

"This year's GAMAA recipients reflect a diverse range of large and small organisations. "M&G QLD extends its congratulations to all 2016 GAMAA winners, finalists and nominees,” she said. We also thank our 2016 judges, sponsors and partners in supporting this important industry event,” Ms Butler said.

Each year, M&G QLD commissions a different Queensland artist to create the GAMAA trophy. This year's award Winners were presented with an exquisite trophy hand crafted by Brisbane-based ceramic artist Kenji Uranishi. The GAMAA trophies are generously sponsored by Brian Tucker Accounting.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  2016 gallery and museum achievement awards archer park archer park railway museum archer park railway station award tram

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

COAST GUARD: Two boats towed and exercise planned

COAST GUARD: Two boats towed and exercise planned

Two boats were towed from Cap Coast waters over the weekend

BYTE ME: Don't get into trouble with technology

DRONE DANGER: The Mini Ripper drone is being trialled at Tweed Coast beaches as lifesavers search for way to improve safety for swimmers. Bruce Kerr warns about knowing laws around use of drones.

Bruce Kerr warns new laws can land you in hot water

WATCH: How did this car end up through the front of a home?

Car in to house, Denning Street.

Australian resident found out the hard way in court

New information emerges about tragic fatal plane crash

Gracemere firefighter Jason Caswell was tragically killed in a plane crash near Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

Nearby residents said experienced pilot used airfield regularly

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Archer Park Rail Museum wins prestigious award

Volunteer conductor Alex Limkin on the Purrey steam tram at Archer Park Rail Museum.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Archer Park Rail Museum takes out and outstanding achievement.

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

NAOMI Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber in September.

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $149,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

Conveniently Located and Low Maintenance

101 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Conveniently located close to a multitude of schools and the major shopping centre this home is just ideal. This property boasts two spacious bedrooms, large...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Affordable First Home

40 Capricorn Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 2 1 1 $225,000

This budget friendly home will put a smile on your face with everything you are looking for at a bargain price. This low set brick home Features include: 2...

A Little Beauty- Why Rent At This Price!

273 Mason Street, Koongal 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique features and gorgeous timber floors. This home is conveniently located in a central quiet spot not far...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Tempted to run away and live on the beach?

20 Schofield Parade, Keppel Sands 4702

House 2 1 All Offers...

This is a perfect opportunity to own the largest beach frontage block in Keppel Sands. Walk across the road and go for an ocean dip or a sandy walk whenever you...

Massive Reduction for Seaview Block!!!

17 Taylor Street, Keppel Sands 4702

Residential Land This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a ... $148,000

This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a quick sale. Access can be gained from either Taylor St or Musa Drive in Keppel Sands and...

Renovated 3 Bedroom Timber Cottage FLOOD FREE!

141 Rodboro Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Priced to sell at $249,000 you will need to be quick to inspect this fantastic renovated 3 bedroom home with shed and side access to the 723m2 allotment. Ready to...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $385,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!