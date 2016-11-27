Archer Park Rail Museum wins prestigious award

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Rockhampton was announced the Winner for its outstanding achievement in the category of 'Sustainability: Organisations Volunteer Run' for its project Revitalisation of Archer Park Rail Museum.

Queensland's public galleries and museums were formally recognised at the 2016 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards (GAMAA) at a gala event proudly presented by Museums & Galleries Queensland and hosted by Creative Arts Redlands - Redland Performing Arts Centre and Redland Art Gallery, on Tuesday 22 November 2016.

Archer Park Rail Museum was possible thanks to the 60 volunteer members and one part-time coordinator of the Friends of Archer Park Station & Steam Tram Museum Inc. The Friends worked tirelessly over the past year on a number of key projects to improve their operations and longterm sustainability.

This included refurbishing a circa 1903 Heritage Rail Carriage and circa 1921 Heritage Sleeper Carriage, and replacing the Museum's soundscape, which recreated the aural atmosphere of a 1930s railway station. The soundscape was in danger of being lost through obsolete technology.Uniquely, the Archer Park Rail Museum is also an operational Railway Station. The Friends have been involved in achieving accreditation as a Rolling Stock Operator and a Rail Infrastructure Manager with Queensland Transport - Rail Regulator, a process requiring the creation of approximately 80 operational policies and procedures.

The team have also created an electronic cataloguing system project to improve access to the more than 600 exhibits. Targeted grant applications and creative fundraising, including a very successful "Twilight Picnic Steam Train Ride to the Caves”, has seen the Friends significantly increase their income to ensure their future.

Presented by Museums & Galleries Queensland (M&G QLD), the GAMAA celebrate the outstanding achievements, professional excellence, and innovation of Queensland's museum and gallery sector.

It also recognises the valuable contribution that our State's museums and galleries make in enriching their local and wider communities, and honours the extraordinary commitment and talents of paid professionals and volunteers working in the industry. M&G QLD Executive Director, Rebekah Butler said the GAMAA continue to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our museums and galleries and are testament to the skill, ingenuity and professionalism of the sector.

"This year's GAMAA recipients reflect a diverse range of large and small organisations. "M&G QLD extends its congratulations to all 2016 GAMAA winners, finalists and nominees,” she said. We also thank our 2016 judges, sponsors and partners in supporting this important industry event,” Ms Butler said.

Each year, M&G QLD commissions a different Queensland artist to create the GAMAA trophy. This year's award Winners were presented with an exquisite trophy hand crafted by Brisbane-based ceramic artist Kenji Uranishi. The GAMAA trophies are generously sponsored by Brian Tucker Accounting.