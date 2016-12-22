Are these the best looking prawns in Central Queensland?

Bianca Doblo and Michael Doblo with just a small portion of the 2 tons of prawns they will be cooking and selling in the lead up to Christmas.

THERE'S no need to paper bag these prawns at Christmas lunch because Michael Doblo insists he's found the best looking prawns in Central Queensland.

And with such good looking sea creatures on offer it's no wonder tonnes of them are swimming out the door this festive season.

Michael who owns Doblo's Seafood on Yaamba Rd said this time of year was always his busiest .

"This years pick were banana prawns which were caught off the Central Queensland coast,” he said.

Doblos Seafood cooking up 2 tons of Prawns: Michael Doblo says this is the busiest time of the year as he and his staff cook up 2 tons of banana prawns to satisfy Christmas demand.

"We pick out the best prawn you could possibly buy and we just put a reasonable price on it.”

Michael and his family started cooking up the seafood of choice at 4am on Thursday morning to keep us with the massive demand.

"Cooking started at 4am on Thursday and will go through to about midday on Christmas Eve afternoon.”