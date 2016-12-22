32°
News

Are these the best looking prawns in Central Queensland?

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 23rd Dec 2016 1:35 PM
Bianca Doblo and Michael Doblo with just a small portion of the 2 tons of prawns they will be cooking and selling in the lead up to Christmas.
Bianca Doblo and Michael Doblo with just a small portion of the 2 tons of prawns they will be cooking and selling in the lead up to Christmas. Chris Ison ROK231216cprawns1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S no need to paper bag these prawns at Christmas lunch because Michael Doblo insists he's found the best looking prawns in Central Queensland.

And with such good looking sea creatures on offer it's no wonder tonnes of them are swimming out the door this festive season.

Michael who owns Doblo's Seafood on Yaamba Rd said this time of year was always his busiest .

"This years pick were banana prawns which were caught off the Central Queensland coast,” he said.

"We pick out the best prawn you could possibly buy and we just put a reasonable price on it.”

Michael and his family started cooking up the seafood of choice at 4am on Thursday morning to keep us with the massive demand.

"Cooking started at 4am on Thursday and will go through to about midday on Christmas Eve afternoon.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Are these the best looking prawns in Central Queensland?

Are these the best looking prawns in Central Queensland?

It appears as if Rocky locals have taken up a seafood diet this year

Man almost kills friend with stolen car

A stolen vehicle was involved in this crash on the Bruce Hwy outside of Miriam Vale.

Being on bail for 30 drug charges didn't stop his crime spree

Man dies following Gemfields head on crash

Ambulance generic

The 39-year-old driver of the sedan received critical injuries

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

Local Partners

FORMAL FEATURE: Rockhampton Special School

STUDENTS from the Rockhampton Special School celebrated their graduation with a night of glitz and glamour. See all the photos here.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

End of year dog race for young and old

MERRY WOOFMAS: L-R Jess Suli (12) and Caelan Hall (12) with \"You Maybe Right\" which will be running in the Rockhampton Xmas Cup Meet.

Christmas Cup finals a night for the whole family

Your guide to the school holidays

Do not use - Newsgate training image

Ideas to keep kids entertained these school holidays

GALLERY: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Santa at the Semple Family Memorial Santa Run Street Parade in Yeppoon.

Carols by the Beach kicks off after being postponed

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!