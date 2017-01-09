Are you browned off by the colour of Rocky's town water?

IF you've noticed a slight brown discolouration to Rockhampton's drinking water, you're not imagining things.

A number of residents have contacted The Morning Bulletin concerned by the colour of water in recent days.

But the Rockhampton Regional Council said the water had been discoloured for many months after suspended silt arrived with the last river flow event in July, 2016.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon said there was currently no river flow through the Fitzroy River Barrage with all gates closed, but this was expected to change in the coming days when a small flow arrives in the barrage storage after heavy rainfall in the Connors and Isaac rivers.

Mr Pardon said the drinking water quality meets all Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.