Are you prepared for storm season?

STORM season can have devastating effects here in Central Queensland, but with a bit of preparation you can lessen the blow.

RACQ's Get Ready Week kicks off today, educating people on how to stay safe and be storm ready.

RACQ's Paul Turner said people needed to be safety concious with both their homes and behaviour.

"Queensland's summer storms generally come and go quickly, but their effects can last for years - so people need to be across safety advice and take it seriously,” Mr Turner said.

"There are some simple steps which will help safeguard lives and property when a weather event hits.

"At home, make sure you've cleared the yard of debris, packed an emergency kit, have an evacuation plan and ensure your insurance is up-to-date and covers what you need most.

"If you're caught out on the road in a storm, always remember if it's flooded, forget it.

"Obey all signals and directions from emergency services and don't ever gamble on your, or your potential rescuers' lives by ignoring warnings.”

RACQ Queenslanders safety check-list