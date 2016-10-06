Are you prepared for the worst?

BE PREPARED: Residents are urged to contact SES for assistance if they feel they are unable to manage the process by themselves.

STORM and cyclone season is just around the corner and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging residents to be prepared.

QFES Chief Superintendent for regional operations Jeff King said with Tropical Cyclone Marcia still strongly in our memories, everyone needed to be ready for storms and cyclones, as you never know how bad the season may be.

"Storms and cyclones are a part of life in Queensland and as we head into the hotter months, you never know what Mother Nature will throw at you,” Mr King said.

"Tropical Cyclone Marcia was one of the worst disasters we've had in the region and we are reminding people about how quickly things can change, so you need to be ready.

"Marcia was an extremely busy time, there were nearly 2000 Triple Zero (000) calls to QFES and more than 6100 requests for SES assistance during the cyclone Tropical Cyclone Marcia and the following recovery effort.

"We are asking Queenslanders to prepare and ensure their property, community and their family is protected.”

State Emergency Service (SES) regional manager Andrew Wyatt said residents should ensure their homes were clear of debris and that they had an emergency kit ready should they be without power or water this storm season.

"Residents should ensure their gutters are clear and that they have no branches overhanging their house,” Mr Wyatt said.

"Make sure you have your emergency kit ready and checked, because once a storm hits, it's too late.

"In the hours before the storm approaches, you should bring in loose outdoor items and secure items which can't be moved, such as swing sets and trampolines.

"Move your car undercover and away from trees, and remember to seek shelter indoors, never under trees.

"After the storm hits, be alert for debris around the house as well as fallen trees and power lines.”

Mr Wyatt said residents who couldn't clean up their own property and required assistance should contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.

"If residents need assistance following a storm and feel they are unable to manage the process by themselves, then we encourage people to call 132500 and ask the SES for assistance,” Mr Wyatt said.

"We do ask people to keep in mind to be patient as that SES volunteers respond to hundreds of requests during peak storm activity.

"Most SES tasks are not quick jobs, and often extensive work and time is required so we ask the public to remember that the SES is made up of volunteers dedicated to helping others and will do their best to make sure everyone who requires assistance receives it.”

To contact the SES for assistance, please call 132500; in a life-threatening emergency dial Triple Zero (000).

For updated weather information ,visit www.bom.gov.au and for further information on how to prepare visit www.getready.qld.gov.au.