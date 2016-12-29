32°
News

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

29th Dec 2016 10:10 AM Updated: 11:41 AM
The scene of the house fire at Slacks Creek. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811FIRE3
The scene of the house fire at Slacks Creek. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811FIRE3 Griffith Thomas

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

New laws regarding the installation of photoelectric smoke alarms in all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the changes followed the recommendations handed down after the 2011 Slacks Creek fatal house fire.

He said the the smoke alarm legislation, passed in Queensland Parliament in August this year, will ensure the State's households are among the safest in the country.

"Smoke alarm laws have been overhauled in a bid to prevent a repeat of the tragic Slacks Creek fire that claimed 11 lives," Minister Ryan said.

"That devastating incident remains Australia's worst fatal house fire and no-one in Queensland will ever forget that dark day.

"This new legislation is an investment in fire safety. It means people will be alerted to house fires as early as possible, giving them the best chance of survival."

Under the new legislation, every Queensland residence will need to be fitted with photoelectric, interconnected smoke alarms in all bedrooms of the home as well as in hallways or between areas containing bedrooms.

 

 

Family members pay tribute to their loved ones who lost their lives during the Slacks Creek house fire. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811SERVICE1
Family members pay tribute to their loved ones who lost their lives during the Slacks Creek house fire. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811SERVICE1 Griffith Thomas

Minister Ryan said a 10-year phased rollout of the legislation would give Queenslanders time to ensure they had the right alarms and they were correctly located and installed.

"From January 1, 2017, all smoke alarm installations will need to be fully compliant for new buildings or when significant renovations occur," he said.

"Private dwellings will be required to comply with the full smoke alarm requirements within 10 years and all houses leased or sold will need to meet compliance within five years."

Minister Ryan said any smoke alarm being replaced after 1 January, 2017 must be a photoelectric type alarm.

"When it comes to alerting people early to fires, research supports photoelectric, interconnected smoke alarms as the most effective," he said.

"An interconnected alarm system means that if you are asleep it doesn't matter what part of the house the fire starts in, the alarm in your room will alert you.

"This is a life-saving overhaul to Queensland's smoke alarm systems means we are leading the country with these reforms."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Katarina Carroll said QFES worked closely with the State Government to develop the legislation.

"QFES has long recommended photoelectric, interconnected smoke alarms to be hard-wired into homes and the decision to mandate this in what is the strongest legislation of its kind in the country, will see more Queensland lives saved," Ms Carroll said.

"Although some residents will have up to 10 years to comply with the changes, everyone should take action to update their alarm systems as soon as possible and make sure their new alarms comply with Australian Standard AS3786 for photoelectric smoke alarms.

"Residents are also advised to review their fire escape plans. We want everyone to have the all-important conversation about how your family will escape your home in the event of a fire.

"When a smoke alarm sounds, you need to know what to do. You may have as little as 15 seconds to enact your fire escape plan.

"Talk to your friends, flatmates and neighbours too - it could be the difference between life and death."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  house fire smoke alarms

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

New laws regarding the installation of photoelectric smoke alarms in all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

FIRST TIME TO CQ: The Rubens are making their way to Rockhampton as part of their North Queensland Summer Tour 2017.

From DJ's to bands to comedy, we've got you covered

Woolworths sell-off: Prepare for petrol price pain

We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018.

Prices at the pump could be about to skyrocket thanks to OPEC

Traffic diverted after boom gates stuck down

10.15AM: Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible

Local Partners

Traffic diverted after boom gates stuck down

10.15AM: Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Wet weather won't stop family fishing fun

FISHING ADVENTURES: Heather Pratt visiting from England, pictured with her grandchildren, Charlie (back), Grace and Billy Hemmings having a fish at Ross Creek yesterday.

Families out and about despite rainy conditions

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: report

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: report

CARRIE Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, has reportedly died after being rushed to hospital earlier today as a result of a possible stroke.

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

FIRST TIME TO CQ: The Rubens are making their way to Rockhampton as part of their North Queensland Summer Tour 2017.

From DJ's to bands to comedy, we've got you covered

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

Directly across from Main Beach&#39;

507/4 Adelaide Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

Fifth floor holiday unit right in the heart of Yeppoon CBD. Only a leisurely stroll to shops, beach, restaurants & cafes. Everything is right at your fingertips! •...

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

39 Mary Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Situated within the emerging apartment community, suitable for future development pending you acquire nearby property down the track. This original home on 660m2...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Build your Property Wealth

6/68 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 2 $219,000 Neg

Breaking into the market is the first exciting step to investing in the property market! This spacious unit privately located at the end of the block has so much...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!