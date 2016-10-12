"Argument with cow” breaks Thangool cattleman's ribs

A THANGOOL man is recovering in Rockhampton Base Hospital after an "argument with a cow" on Tuesday afternoon resulted in half a dozen broken bones and a bruised ego.

Emergency services were called to Noel Moretti's property on Harrami Rd at about 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been attacked by a cow.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to airlift the 65-year-old man from the property with suspected upper body and limb fractures, as well as cuts and abrasions.

Noel's wife Marie told the Central Telegraph that at the time of the incident he had been working in the yard before the cow charged.

"He had an argument with a cow in the yard, that's all," she said.

"If you work in the industry you'll understand very well."

Mrs Moretti said Noel was recovering well from the attack and expected to be released in the not-too-distant future.

"He's okay. He's as good as can be expected with 6 or 7 broken ribs and a broken scapula," she said.

Mrs Moretti said she and Noel had been well treated by the local ambulance crew and the Capricorn Rescue team who had flown the cattleman to Rockhampton.

"He's been treated very well. I'll be going back up (to the hospital) soon," she said.

She said Noel was keeping a good sense of humour about the incident.