ARMED ROBBERY: Suspect in stolen green sedan

Liquor Legends on the corner of Dean and High streets was robbed by a man armed with a knife about 10.30am on November 2.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A male armed with a knife robbed a liquor store in North Rockhampton about 10.30am this morning.

The armed robber was wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves

The robber left the scene in a silver vehicle, believed to be a Ford Falcon

The vehicle has been spotted by a number of police units across the city, doing speeds in excess of 140km.

Suspect/s believed to have stolen a red Mazda and continued to evade police.

Suspects dumped stolen red sedan at Pink Lily property and steal green sedan

Green sedan last seen headed back towards Rockhampton

12:05pm: THE owner of a red Mazda has reported to police their vehicle was stolen this morning.

Reports indicate the car was stolen between 2.30am and 11.20am from a residence in George St in Rockhampton.

11.28am: POLICE are now looking for a stolen green sedan last seen leaving a property in Pink Lily with two males in that may be linked to an armed robbery.

Reports indicate police have located a red Mazda stolen earlier that evaded police at Pink Lily.

It was located at a property on Osborne Rd, Pink Lily, and a witness saw two males get out of the red vehicle and get into a green sedan.

Reports indicate police have identified a possible suspect in relation to the stolen green sedan.

It is believed the green sedan was last seen heading back in towards Rockhampton.

11.25am: POLICE are now looking for a stolen red Mazda that evaded police at Pink Lily just after 11am.

It is unknown if the alleged armed robber is linked to the stolen red Mazda.

It was last seen by a resident on Osborne Rd speeding excessively and heading back out on Ridgelands Road.

10.55am: POLICE have decided to stop following a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds through Rockhampton streets after an armed robbery this morning.

Reports indicate the silver Falcon was last seen on southside.

It is believed it was travelling at 100km/hour along North St towards Rockhampton Hospital.

It was last seen on Cambridge St.

Police around the scene of Liquor Legends Madeline McDonald

10.50am: A vehicle being followed by police believed to be driven by a person involved in an armed robbery this morning is leading police all over the city.

Reports indicate it was travelling along Lakes Creek Rd towards Emu Park before it turned off and did a u-turn.

It then drove along Glenmore Rd, over the railway line, right towards the Department of Transport.

It was last seen heading along Moores Creek Rd towards the new bridge at excessive speeds.

10.47am: POLICE have terminated a chase of an alleged armed robber driving at excessive speeds in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate police clocked the getaway car at 140km per hour in a 60km zone on Farm St, evading police.

It was also crossing the road.

It was last sighted on Norman Rd and then down Kerrigan St.

It is believed it travelled along Yaamba Rd and turned into the Masters carpark area before coming back out onto the main road and turning left onto Farm St.

10.40am: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed robbery in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate a liquor store has just been robbed at knife point.

It is believed the alleged male offender was wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves.

Reports indicate the offender left in a silver Ford Falcon which police have spotted on Kerrigan Street.

It is believed the front end of the vehicle is damaged.