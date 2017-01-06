ARMY RESERVE: What I love about military life

BIG ADVENTURE: Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks. He joined the Army Reserves at 19 before transfering to the regular army and serving in Afghanistan. Now he's studying to be a paramedic.

IT'S a second job that offers adventure, fitness and tax-free income.

You don't need experience to join the Army Reserves, with Rockhampton's diverse troops showing it's perfect for everyone from all walks of life.

Army reserves: Members of A Sec 7 Platoon C Coy 31/42 RQR tell us why they joined the reserves.

After over 20 years in the mining industry, LCPL Dan Becker was looking for some adventure and change from his role as stay at home dad to three children.

"I've been on operations, I loved it,” he said.

"It was challenging being away from my wife and kids, but I've got an amazing wife who is a business owner so had to look after a business, three kids and had a husband away as well.”

Sneek peek inside the Army Reserve: Cpl Aaron McCosker talks about his experiences in the Army Reserve including mateship and skills learned.

Earlier this week, Cpl Aaron McCosker shared his story from working as a furniture removalist to serving in Afghanistan.