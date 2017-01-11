35°
As if drug charges weren't enough, he went back for more

Chloe Lyons
| 11th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Rockhampton Court
Rockhampton Court Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

A GRACEMERE man has received a hefty fine after coming to police attention twice in one day.

Brett Noel Hardacre pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of possessing a drug utensil, producing cannabis, property damage and contravening a release condition.

The court heard police attended a Taneille Court, Gracemere address at 6.20am on December 11 last year and took Hardacre into custody in relation to a separate incident.

A witness at the property directed police attention to a shed where they found a cannabis plant weighing 148 grams and a bong, which Hardacre admitted were his.

At 10am, Hardacre was released from police custody on the condition he was not to return to the Gracemere address for 24 hours.

That afternoon at 1.30pm police were contacted by a witness at the address who told them Hardacre had gone to the home and asked to be let in, but she refused.

Hardacre then damaged a wooden door at the property to gain access to the home.

He told the court the only reason he returned to address was to get his wallet so he could find somewhere else to stay.

Magistrate Mark Morrow handed Hardacre down a $600 fine for each offence and ordered no convictions be recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bong cannabis drugs rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court

