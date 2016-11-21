Aspiring CQ ballerinas one pointe closer to stage debut

L-R Charlotte Baker (12), and Sarah Tempest (11) are two of 10 finalists with the Queensland Ballet Competition.

CHARLOTTE Baker and Sarah Tempest are poised and ready to take centre stage.

The Rockhampton dancers are hoping to win the chance to shine on stage during the Queensland Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

But the pair are already celebrating, having been selected as finalists for the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

Charlotte, 12, and Sarah, 11, were flown to Brisbane on November 12 to experience a day in the life of a professional ballet dancer.

The Beverly Prange Dance Centre students were delighted to meet their 'adopted' ballet dancers again, including Tamara Hanton who ran a weekend workshop in Rockhampton last month.

The pair watched rehearsals and Sarah said she was interested to see the ballerinas didn't use recorded music, instead being accompanied live.

While Charlotte was amazed by the costume room tour.

Of this, both girls said the Sugarplum Fairy costume was their favourite.

To get to the finals, both girls had to submit a photo and write about why they enjoyed ballet.

CENTRE STAGE: Charlotte Baker, 12, and Sarah Tempest, 11, are two finalists in the Suncopr Wish Upon a Star competition where they could win a walk-on role with the Queensland Ballet in The Nutcracker. Chris Ison ROK171116cdance2

Charlotte wrote about the dream she has had to be a ballerina since five, when she started dancing.

"As I got older and learnt more about ballet, my passion and love for ballet grew. This year I started high school and I'm thinking about my future,” she wrote.

"Dancing is the only thing I have ever wanted to do and my dream has now grown to become the Principal dancer in a major dance company.

"Dancing makes me feel free and it feels like I am in another world.”

Sarah wrote about the many opportunities dance has already brought her.

"Being creative is so important to me,” Sarah wrote.

"Dancing gives me the feeling of being alive and free. Whenever I dance to music, the music just flows through me, like a beautiful breeze.

"I like when we learn new and more difficult steps. I have grown as a dancer and I know corrections will improve my abilities.

"I love that it can stretch your mind to other possibilities.”

The winner will be chosen by a general public vote.

How to vote

To vote for Sarah or Charlotte, visit suncorpballetstar.com.au

Voting closes Thursday

While in Brisbane with the eight other finalists, the girls also met Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin.

"It's not every day that a young dancer has the chance to go behind the scenes and experience the life of a professional ballet dancer, let alone rehearse and perform on stage with them,” he said.