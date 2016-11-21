30°
News

Aspiring CQ ballerinas one pointe closer to stage debut

Michelle Gately
| 21st Nov 2016 4:00 PM
L-R Charlotte Baker (12), and Sarah Tempest (11) are two of 10 finalists with the Queensland Ballet Competition.
L-R Charlotte Baker (12), and Sarah Tempest (11) are two of 10 finalists with the Queensland Ballet Competition. Chris Ison ROK171116cdance1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHARLOTTE Baker and Sarah Tempest are poised and ready to take centre stage.

The Rockhampton dancers are hoping to win the chance to shine on stage during the Queensland Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

But the pair are already celebrating, having been selected as finalists for the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

Charlotte, 12, and Sarah, 11, were flown to Brisbane on November 12 to experience a day in the life of a professional ballet dancer.

The Beverly Prange Dance Centre students were delighted to meet their 'adopted' ballet dancers again, including Tamara Hanton who ran a weekend workshop in Rockhampton last month.

The pair watched rehearsals and Sarah said she was interested to see the ballerinas didn't use recorded music, instead being accompanied live.

While Charlotte was amazed by the costume room tour.

Of this, both girls said the Sugarplum Fairy costume was their favourite.

To get to the finals, both girls had to submit a photo and write about why they enjoyed ballet.

CENTRE STAGE: Charlotte Baker, 12, and Sarah Tempest, 11, are two finalists in the Suncopr Wish Upon a Star competition where they could win a walk-on role with the Queensland Ballet in The Nutcracker.
CENTRE STAGE: Charlotte Baker, 12, and Sarah Tempest, 11, are two finalists in the Suncopr Wish Upon a Star competition where they could win a walk-on role with the Queensland Ballet in The Nutcracker. Chris Ison ROK171116cdance2

Charlotte wrote about the dream she has had to be a ballerina since five, when she started dancing.

"As I got older and learnt more about ballet, my passion and love for ballet grew. This year I started high school and I'm thinking about my future,” she wrote.

"Dancing is the only thing I have ever wanted to do and my dream has now grown to become the Principal dancer in a major dance company.

"Dancing makes me feel free and it feels like I am in another world.”

Sarah wrote about the many opportunities dance has already brought her.

"Being creative is so important to me,” Sarah wrote.

"Dancing gives me the feeling of being alive and free. Whenever I dance to music, the music just flows through me, like a beautiful breeze.

"I like when we learn new and more difficult steps. I have grown as a dancer and I know corrections will improve my abilities.

"I love that it can stretch your mind to other possibilities.”

The winner will be chosen by a general public vote.

While in Brisbane with the eight other finalists, the girls also met Queensland Ballet artistic director Li Cunxin.

"It's not every day that a young dancer has the chance to go behind the scenes and experience the life of a professional ballet dancer, let alone rehearse and perform on stage with them,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ballet competition dance queensland ballet

Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

WHEN Lily Creek and her friends decided to go to Schoolies on the Gold Coast after graduating high school, they weren't sure what to expect.

Schoolies refuse to move 'squatters camp'

FRUSTRATED: Max Timbury and Brendan Riley were told to leave Max's grandfather's block of land by council where they set up a mini campsite for their week of schoolies.

A group of schoolies have been asked to leave their campsite

10 charged over drug trafficking, guns in CQ

The charges relate to the alleged supplying of cannabis and methylamphetamine to the Rockhampton area over a period of 12 months.

10 charged from Longreach to Rockhampton

'Aladdin's Cave' lead investigators recognised with award

THIEVES' HAUL: Detective Senior Constable Neal Whitmee with some of the items found on a Struck Oil property.

Awards for sorting through over $1 million of stolen goods

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

How a young woman's boyfriend pressured her into becoming an ice addict

Meth

Police caught her with an "extraordinary amount of drugs”

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher spent a year living in Airbnbs after his marriage to Demi Moore broke up.

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $215,900

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

CANT BEAT THIS! PERFECT FIRST HOME

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand NEW home that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!