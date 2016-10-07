Aspiring young author Alice pens her big ideas

YOU would be hard pressed to find Alice Saunders without a book in hand.

At 10 years old, the young writer is already penning her first novel, and has short stories aplenty.

The Year 5 Rockhampton Grammar School student is The Morning Bulletin's Young Writer Award primary school winner

for her story, Prisoner of War.

Not one to shy away from serious topics, Alice's story follows Sergeant Gilbert Blyth's journey after he signs up for war, only to become the enemy's prisoner,

As he makes his escape, his mind wanders to the moments he reassured his wife of his return before he sailed into war.

Alice said the inspiration came from a book her mother encouraged her to read, Anne of Green Gables; a children's novel written by Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1908.

"I read the book and I wanted to see the movie,” Alice said.

Alice said she draws inspiration from other authors, and her favourite include Alice Mander and Tim Jessell - who penned the Dog Diaries series.

Alice aspires to become an author herself.

"I just really like writing because you can sort of just get things off your mind sometimes, and I have started writing a book as well,” she said.

Her current project, Diary of a Balloon, tells of a spoilt balloon named Bebe who becomes the first in 40 years to be plucked out of the sky.

"Bebe is rich and popular, but one day a hand that comes out from the sky,” Alice said.

"It happens every 40 or so years, it takes a spoilt balloon... and it took Bebe this time.

"But she needs to find her way back home after it has shown her that anyone below her, she treats like dirt.”

Alice entered the Young Writer Awards after her teacher in extension English encouraged the class to submit their stories.

