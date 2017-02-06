Attacker struck woman waiting for change to play pokies

A Rockhampton woman faced court after she punched someone while they waited for change to play the pokies.

AN UNWANTED sexual advance during a night out provoked Renee Wegert to take matters into her own hands.

The victim was on her way to play pokies at Raffles Hotel at 1am on August 29, 2016, when Wegert took her revenge.

On Friday, Wegert pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

The court heard the 41-year-old approached the victim at the bar, punching her in the face as she waited for change to play the pokies.

Police Prosecutor Gavin Reece said when officers later interviewed Wegert on January 18, she told them she had only "slapped” the woman because of events earlier that evening.

He said Wegert told police the victim had approached her at another venue and "groped” her.

Mr Reece said there appeared to be "underlying issues related to drugs”, with Wegert serving a suspended sentence at the time of the offence.

But Wegert told Magistrate Jeff Clarke "it's not in my nature to lash out” and she regretted the incident.

"I shouldn't have done it,” she said.

Mr Clarke warned Wegert against taking things into her own hands in the future.

He extended the existing suspended sentence by six months and fined her $750.