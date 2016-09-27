30°
Australia Day grants on offer for community events

27th Sep 2016 4:38 PM
Applications are open for community grants to host Australia Day events.
Applications are open for community grants to host Australia Day events. Mike Richards GLA180816VIET

IT'S NEVER too early to start planning your Australia Day celebration, with Rockhampton Regional Council opening grant applications.

Aimed at creating events where people can be united, the Australia Day Community Events Grants program is open to community groups and not-for-profit charity organisations.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said grants would allow the region to celebrate in unique ways.

"Whether it's a sausage sizzle and family fun day, a concert in a local park or any other ways of celebrating our national day, Rockhampton Regional Council would love to hear from you,” she said.

For more information or to apply, visit rrc.qld.gov.au or call 4932 9000.

Applications close Friday, October 28 with successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday, November 23.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australia day, community, council, grant, rockhampton regional council

