AWARDS COVERAGE: The 2016 Capricornia Business Award winners

The 2016 Capricornia Business Awards are underway at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

A BIG congratulations to the business men and women who have already taken out awards at tonight's Capricornia Business Awards for 2016.

The winners got down to business backstage, talking success and what comes next.

Hear what they had to say below.

2016 Capricornia Business Award winners:

Best Business Of The Year: This award will be presented to the overall winner. The business will have received the highest score out of all nominations received. People's Choice is excluded from this category.

Best New Business: This award recognises a new business that has commenced business in the past financial year (July 2015 - June 2016).

Best Community Enterprise: This award recognises the dedication of our numerous charities, community service groups and sporting association within our region.

Best Small Business, Head Start Salon: This award recognises a business with 20 or less employees which demonstrates an outstanding achievement in business planning, marketing and day to day business activities.

Excellence in Local Produce: This award recognises a business who incorporates a high percentage of materials and produce from the local Capricornia Region within their day to day trading.

Best International Export, AB Mylec: This award recognises a business who has demonstrated success in exporting their goods or services internationally. Whilst simultaneously promoting the Capricornia Region.







People's Choice Award

Most Innovative Business: This award recognises a business who has demonstrated success in implementing an innovative product/practice as part of their day to day trading.

Best Staff Development, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club: This award recognises a business who demonstrates a high level of staff retention and engagement. As well as demonstrating pathways for education, skills development and mentoring.

Best Customer Service: This award recognises a business who provides quality customer service. The business should demonstrate, how they maintain customer satisfaction and encourage customers repeat business.



Best Marketing & Branding, the Artisan Gluten Free Bakery team: This award recognises a business who has demonstrated success through a clear and concise marketing plan, then evidence how this plan has been executed/measured.

Best Young Entrepreneur, Dan Withers: This award recognises a leading business person under the age of 40 who has demonstrated success in their ideas and business processes and has engaged strongly with the wider community.

7PM: "GO in with your head, not your heart."

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow offered this piece of advice to anyone entering the world of small business ahead of tonight's 2016 Capricornia Business Awards, now underway at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

The nominees have started to queue up and The Morning Bulletin will keep you posted as the night unfolds and the Best Business of the Year is announced.

Ahead of tonight's event, Cr Srelow was one of the many supporters and nominees who sat down with Capricornia Business Awards committee member Gareth Martin to share their thoughts ahead of the prestigious event which is underway tonight at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Since Mr Martin posted the videos to the Capricornia Business Awards Facebook page, they have had 10,000 views in the last 24 hours.

"The guys talking about their own business in the real way they do, everyone has been wonderful," he said.

Mr Martin said attendees are queuing up, and bringing with them a "tremendous sense of involvement".

"Do you know what's really lovely, I think everyone has come together and we have really put a show on tremendously well," Gareth said tonight.

"There's a level of refinement people out of Rockhampton would probably not associate with us... but we scrub up really well," he laughed.

A record number of nominations have flowed in, with the greatest number in small and new business.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig also sat down to share his thoughts on business on the Capricorn Coast.

"There has been an economic downturn, but the fact we have got this many entries is showing there is a resurgence in confidence and also an optimism in the business community which is really great," Cr Ludwig told Mr Martin.

"I believe that we certainly have turned the corner and record entries, and the depth of entries and calibre of entires that have come forward, both of the existing and new businesses is certainly testament to that fact."