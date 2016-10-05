30°
Baby brother lived 44 more days after Little Hero's donation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 5th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Issac McWilliam with Today's Steven Jacobs and Issac's parents. Issac was dubbed one of the Today's Little Heroes for donating his bone marrow for his brother three years ago.
Issac McWilliam with Today's Steven Jacobs and Issac's parents. Issac was dubbed one of the Today's Little Heroes for donating his bone marrow for his brother three years ago.

A LITTLE boy who underwent an excruciating medical procedure in order to spend more time with his brother has been put in the national spotlight this morning.

Six-year-old Isaac Baguley from Rockhampton was featured on the Today TV show's Little Hero segment this morning.

Isaac was three-years-old his brother Ethan was born prematurely and was diagnosed with Schwachman-Diamond Syndrome.

His mother Michaela McWilliam spoke with The Bulletin this morning and explained she and her partner Craig Baguley why Isaac was their Little Hero.

She said Ethan developed aplastic anaemia which causes a deficiency of all blood cell types, caused by bone marrow failure.

 

Craig Baguley, his partner Michaela McWilliam and their son Isaac hold the hand of their youngest son Ethan as he battle a rare genetic disease. Photo: Heartfelt
Craig Baguley, his partner Michaela McWilliam and their son Isaac hold the hand of their youngest son Ethan as he battle a rare genetic disease. Photo: Heartfelt

"A couple of days after Ethan's first birthday, Isaac underwent the procedure to donate the bone marrow," Ms McWilliam said.

"We were lucky that his (Ethan's) brother was a match.

She said Isaac willingly underwent the donation to save his brother.

"Unfortunately Ethan passed away 2.5 years ago from complications from the chemotherapy required before the bone marrow transplant," Ms McWilliam said.

"The bone marrow transplant did work.

"He survived 44 days post transplant."

A bone marrow donation is a surgical procedure that takes place in a hospital operating room. Doctors use needles to withdraw liquid marrow from both sides of the back of your pelvic bone.

Schwachman-Diamond Syndrome is a rare congenital disorder where parents who are both carries have a one in four chance of have a child with the syndrome. Both Ms McWilliam and Mr Baguley are carriers and so is little Isaac.

"We knew something was wrong while I was pregnant," Ms McWilliam said.

She said Ethan stopped developing and at about 35 weeks the doctors decided it was too risky to leave him in the womb so he was born via c-section.

"We spent the first 10 weeks of his life in hospital," Ms McWilliam said.

She said of the 409 days that Ethan lived, he spent 264 of them in hospital.

Ms McWilliam urged anyone eligible to donate blood to do so (vital for chemotherapy patients) and to register on the Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

"We were lucky that Isaac was a match for Ethan but many others do not have sibling matches and their only option is the Australian bone marrow registry," she said.

"The more people that register the better the chances of saving lives."

 

 

Isaac Baguley with his parents Michaela McWilliams and Craig Baguley.
Isaac Baguley with his parents Michaela McWilliams and Craig Baguley.

Today team member Steven Jacobs interviewed Issac in Rockhampton this morning.

Today will send Issac and his family to Sydney so that Issac can see Ethan's star through the telescope at the Sydney Observatory.

The family will also visit Taroonga Zoo.

The Today show will give Issac $1000 to purchase more super hero costumes and Lego.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bone marrow, little hero, today show

