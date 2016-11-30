35°
Baby teething remedies cleared after link to deaths in US

Owen Jacques
30th Nov 2016 5:55 AM
Bev Lacey

A HOMEOPATHIC teething remedy linked to a spate of deaths in the United States has been given the all clear by Australia's regulator, after concerns were raised about the treatments here.

The teething tablets and gel from manufacturer Hylands Baby were scrutinised by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration after they were pulled from shelves in the United States.

The US regulator linked the treatments with multiple deaths in the United States and hundreds of reported side effects.
 

The products were subject to an "urgent investigation" by the Australian medicine regulator.

Hylands voluntarily pulled them from sale but maintained its products were safe for consumption by distressed infants.

The TGA began an "urgent investigation" of the products after Australian Regional Media confirmed the Hylands range remained on shelves in chemists nationally despite the fears overseas.

Earlier this month, the TGA confirmed the teething tablets passed testing.

The TGA has now told ARM the gel products had been tested for atrophine, which is the chemical compound in Belladonna -- a potentially fatal toxin also known as "deadly nightshade".

Examiners found the gel's atrophine levels were below the safe limit of 300 parts per billion and it will take no further action.
 

The homeopathic teething tablets will remain on sale in Australia

The products have also cleared by the Canadian health product regulatory.

Hylands spokeswoman Mary Borneman has previously defended the quality of the homeopathic products, saying the company had "a robust program in place that monitors, investigates and trends all safety reports.

"None of this data indicates a safety issue."

Hylands Baby has been sought for comment.

