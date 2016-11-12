36°
News

Back to the future for new agriculture minister

Geoff Egan
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has been shuffled from the Police Ministry to the Agriculture Ministry.
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne has been shuffled from the Police Ministry to the Agriculture Ministry. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BILL Byrne has been dumped as Queensland Police Minister but reappointed as Agriculture Minister.

The Rockhampton MP has kept his place on Labor's frontbench after the government was forced into a cabinet reshuffle following Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson's resignation as agriculture minister.

Morayfield MP Mark Ryan has replaced Mr Byrne as Police Minister.

As part of the reshuffle Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has been elevated to assistant minister for Local Government and Infrastructure and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard is now Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier.

Mr Byrne was acting agriculture minister in the last sitting week of parliament and made a passionate speech spruiking success stories in the sector.

"It is great to be back in the House representing agriculture for the people of Queensland," he said on Tuesday.

"The Palaszczuk government recognises the strong contribution that the food and fibre sector has continued to make to the Queensland economy.

Mr Byrne served as Agriculture Minister from the beginning of the government until December 2015 when he was appointed Police Minister.

But shadow agriculture minister Dale Last said farmers would not be pleased with Mr Byrne's appointment.

"During his previous stint as ag minister he routinely refused to meet with industry stakeholders or lift a finger on any key issues in the portfolio," he said.

"Bill Byrne stood by the rest of his union mates in State Parliament to try to deny farmers commonsense vegetation management laws."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Mr Byrne has been an "outstanding police minister" and was moved to agriculture because he is a regional member.

"Bill Byrne has done a fantastic job as Agriculture and Fisheries Minister before and I know he'll do so again," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Bill has been an outstanding police minister, but I want a regional voice in Cabinet representing our primary industries."

Mr Ryan was formerly Ms Palaszczuk's assistant minister. Ms Palaszczuk said he had performed strongly in that role and she expected him to be a strong police minister.

Ms Howard will replace Mr Ryan as assistant minister for the Premier. Mr Butcher's new role will see him work closely with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and local governments.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  bill byrne cabinet reshuffle glenn butcher jennifer howard politics queensland parliament

Back to the future for new agriculture minister

Back to the future for new agriculture minister

BILL Byrne has been dumped as Police Minister but reappointed as Agriculture Minister in Queensland government cabinet shakeup.

WATCH: Rockhampton students become recycling heroes

Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price.

Former child-star has reprises role to teach kids about recycling

AWARDS COVERAGE: The 2016 Capricornia Business Award winners

The 2016 Capricornia Business Awards are underway at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

VIDEO: Some winners have been announced, hear what they had to say

Barcaldine senior students make tracks in defensive driving

RIGHT TURN: Comet Masonic Lodge Immediate Past Master Eric Froude, A/Sgt Natalie Timar, Comet Masonic Lodge Secretary Kevin Kerr, Constable Tanya Rewha, Tracey Stewart and Michael Stewart from Austrail Training Services.

Barcaldine senior students benefit from defensive driving course.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

WATCH: Rockhampton students become recycling heroes

Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price.

Former child-star has reprises role to teach kids about recycling

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

What you can do in CQ this weekend

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight.

What's happening around the region in the next 72 hours

St Nektarios celebrations

CELEBRATION: Dimitri Kondilis and his grandfather Jim Kondilis in St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Rockhampton which will be holding a special mass on Sunday.

Special service this Sunday

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Most writers lead boring lives, Archer is the opposite - he's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician.

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

The Perfect Large Family Home With a Pool and 3 Bay Shed

361 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This neat as a pin large 4 bedroom family home is located in the Frenchville school catchment zone and has all your family could need. The home is fully fenced and...

Leafy and Private Hillside Location

3 Meadowvale Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located in a quiet Hillside cul-de-sac is this spacious 4 bedroom family home with 294m under roof. The owners chose this location to build their home for the...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

21 River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $625,000

Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

SELL TODAY FOR $389,000! MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION! OWNERS ARE LEAVING TOWN!

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

Best Value Home Site

20 (Lot 128) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $187,900

Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 2,005m2 at only $187,900. Lot 128 has town water...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Build Your Dream Home Here

Lot 6 Inverness Yeppoon, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $225,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 6 has a gentle gradient and...

Seaview Block Open To Offers!

58 Meikleville Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning ... All Offers...

Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning 180 degree views of the coastline stretching beyond Corio Bay out to Emu Park. ...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!