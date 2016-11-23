Backburning and fire breaks to battle Byfield blaze

FIREFIGHTERS are conducting fire breaks and backburning at a blaze northwest of Byfield.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the vegetation fire burning near Byfield Rd.

The fire broke out about 2.16pm and is generating smoke and residents may be affected, but it is not currently posing a risk to property.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive to conditions if travelling in the area, and if residents are concerned their property is under threat call Triple Zero (000).