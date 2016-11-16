Bad granddad's porn-ring shame

AN 80-YEAR-OLD grandfather has escaped serving up to 25 years in jail for making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material after the sentence was suspended in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday.

The man, who appeared in the docks of the Rockhampton District Court and needed hearing aid devices to hear the judge, pleaded guilty to six counts of making child exploitation material, seven counts of distributing child exploitation material and one count of possessing child exploitation material after the Gladstone man came to the attention of the Federal Police last year when they received information that an Australian internet user had loaded images to a Yahoo account.

The court heard police officers had seized computers and devices in 2015, where non-sexual images of his granddaughter and sexually explicit content were found.

In emails sent to other people, the man made sexual remarks and described incidents with children as young as one-year-old.

During the search the man made confessions to police, telling them he was "role playing" and didn't do what was in the written text, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said the elderly man initially described his relationship with his granddaughter as "appropriate", despite sending images of her aged from toddler to teenager to seven other "like-minded" individuals.

The court heard the man described performing sexual acts on her and encouraged the recipients to comment on her sexually as well.

Ms Lawrence said one of the recipients the defendant had contact with had commented that "the internet makes it so easy to hook-up with like-minded people these days."

Judge Michael Burnett told the man his behaviour was "truly revolting" and that the facts of the offending were "terribly disturbing".

"On seven occasions you engaged in production of this offensive material which involved you sending non child exploitation material photos of your step-granddaughter, describing her in a sexual manner, in engaging in sexual acts and encouraging recipients of this email correspondence to comment sexually on other children and encouraging them to send you child exploitation material, in which they did," Mr Burnett said.

"The correspondence between yourself and the other recipients which describe sexual conduct is truly revolting and when the matters came to the attention of police you were found to be in possession of quite a deal of child exploitation material, but again most disturbingly was one image found of your step-granddaughter sitting on a sofa with her knees up to her chest wearing a red polka dot dress, her underwear was exposed and her face was visible. You seem to be standing naked next to the computer screen with an erect penis pointing towards your granddaughters photo.

"This was a grave breach of trust as your granddaughter had no knowledge of these images being used in this manner over the 10 month period that this occurred."

The court heard the man was assessed by a psychologist who said the man's offending was out of character and that "in the years leading up to this offending he suffered from intimacy deficiency due to the inability of his wife being intimate" and that he "enjoyed the attention he was gaining, it gave him a sense of power and superiority".

Judge Burnett said the man's age and his wife's medical status were a "challenge for the case".

"You are married which is a particular challenge in this case because your wife of almost 25 years has a difficult medical condition which requires surgery and to assist in that matter she requires your assistance in money for travel and your support in the recovery period," Judge Burnett said.

"I'm also concious of your age, there is nothing to suggest prison would be more arduous for a person your age but there is no doubt a prison environment is an arduous one and it would impose particular strains upon you."

The man was sentenced to a total of 25 years imprisonment.

This was suspended after serving two days in pre-sentence custody.

The suspended sentence is subject to an operational period of four years.

He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.