Baggin' the barra at 2016 Bounty

24th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
DECENT SET: Andrew Harris with his catch 2016 Barra Bounty in Rockhampton.
DECENT SET: Andrew Harris with his catch 2016 Barra Bounty in Rockhampton.

STEFAN Sawynok thought it might have started snowing over the Fitzroy this weekend.

The event organiser said it was a chilly and rainy few days for the 138 fishermen competing in the event.

The participants were on the water from 6am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the competition finishing at noon on Sunday.

"There was some very frozen competitors coming in at the end,” Stefan said yesterday.

"One of the guys bought in some hot chips and they all dived in on it when they could.”

But despite the weather, it was a hit weekend overall.

Stefan said they had even caught more barramundi than originally forecast.

They had anticipated numbers to be much lower, after rain out West sent fresh, dirty water down the Fitzroy.

There was almost 250 barramundi caught, totally around 160m.

"It was a pretty decent set of barra,” Stefan said.

All fish caught are tagged, photographed and released.

There was also another first for the Bounty this year, with the introduction of Track My Fish Tournament App where competitors report their catch via the App and download the photo directly into the database where it is live streamed along with the scoreboard.

To compensate for the poor conditions, the Bounty committee decided to widen the boundaries to include the entire Net Free Zone for the Fitzroy/Keppel area encompassing from Corio Bay to the top of The Narrows.

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

U3a writers launch their new book: It's a Lottery.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, one of the UK’s most loved comedy writers, has died at the age of 93 after a short illness.

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

