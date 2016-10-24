Baggin' the barra at 2016 Bounty

DECENT SET: Andrew Harris with his catch 2016 Barra Bounty in Rockhampton.

STEFAN Sawynok thought it might have started snowing over the Fitzroy this weekend.

The event organiser said it was a chilly and rainy few days for the 138 fishermen competing in the event.

The participants were on the water from 6am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the competition finishing at noon on Sunday.

"There was some very frozen competitors coming in at the end,” Stefan said yesterday.

"One of the guys bought in some hot chips and they all dived in on it when they could.”

But despite the weather, it was a hit weekend overall.

Stefan said they had even caught more barramundi than originally forecast.

They had anticipated numbers to be much lower, after rain out West sent fresh, dirty water down the Fitzroy.

There was almost 250 barramundi caught, totally around 160m.

"It was a pretty decent set of barra,” Stefan said.

All fish caught are tagged, photographed and released.

There was also another first for the Bounty this year, with the introduction of Track My Fish Tournament App where competitors report their catch via the App and download the photo directly into the database where it is live streamed along with the scoreboard.

To compensate for the poor conditions, the Bounty committee decided to widen the boundaries to include the entire Net Free Zone for the Fitzroy/Keppel area encompassing from Corio Bay to the top of The Narrows.