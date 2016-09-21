Bail revoked for old charges, no bail for new charges

A YEPPOON man with a spate of offences had his previous bail revoked in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Jake Kevin Watts was granted bail on July 14 for charges of entering a dwelling with intent and attempted robbery with actual violence, allegedly committed between May 27 and June 10 this year.

As new charges have since been filed against Mr Watts, his defence lawyer Grant Cagney submitted to have the bail revoked to ensure pre-sentence custody can be valid for all the offences.

There is no current application for bail on the new charges.

The new charges relate to a quantity of methylamphetamine.

Mr Watts is also facing several weapons charges.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll ordered Mr Watts' bail be revoked with the $5000 returned to the payer.

The case will come before the court again on November 9 for a committal mention.