Bailey: Letter isn't for the funds we are asking for

MISCOMMUNICATION seems to be the key over roads funding commitments between the Federal and State Governments.

Last week, the State Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey called on the Federal Government in the Queensland Parliament to hurry up and make the announcements for two road funding programs; North Australia Roads Program and Beef Roads Program.

Opposition roads spokesman Andrew Powell said at the same time Mr Bailey stood before parliament with this urgent request, the Liberal National Party members of Queensland Parliament learnt there was a letter sitting in his office offering this very funding.

However, Mr Bailey explained that the letter sitting on his desk was for six projects of 20 the State had put forward to the Federal Government under the programs.

He said those six projects had been announced previously and his call in parliament was for the Federal Government to commit to the other 14 worth $280 million that would result in infrastructure and jobs.

"We expected them to be announced during the Federal election,” Mr Bailey said.

Both programs require the State commit 20% of the total cost of the project while the Federal Government commits 80%.

"We allocated the 20% in June in the State Budget,” Mr Bailey said today.

He said acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's announcement yesterday about the Capricorn Highway duplication project was old news - an announcement that had been made during the Federal election campaign.

Shadow roads spokesman Andrew Powell and Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington have both accused Mr Bailey of 'sitting on' paperwork offering funding under the programs.

Mr Bailey said the point that they (Powell and Frecklington) making was non-factual.