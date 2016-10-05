30°
Rockhampton ballerina Kenzie Andrews, 9, on world stage

Amber Hooker
| 5th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
Dancer Kenzie Andrews.
Dancer Kenzie Andrews.

WHEN Kenzie Andrews dances, you can't help but feel moved.

From her perfectly pointed toes, through to her expressive features and tips of her fingers, the petite ballerina fills the stage with talent beyond her years.

From Kenzie's first steps, dancing became the next natural progression, taking up the art at just three years old.

Now, at nine and under the guidance of the Beverley Prange Dance Centre teacher Madonna Murphy, Kenzie has proven she has what it takes to reach her dreams on a world stage.

In the prelude to her stellar Rockhampton Dance Festival performances this week on the Pillbeam Theatre stage, Kenzie secured her place on a Los Angeles stage, taking out the Petite National Champion against more than 1800 soloists.

 

The prize was a trip to America, where she will compete in 2017 and also have the chance to enjoy Disneyland and Universal Studios - an exciting prospect for the Year 4 Heights College student.

"For Get The Beat (competition) I won a trophy for the trip to America, and I won three national titles for tap, jazz and lyrical and that was really good," Kenzie beamed.

"I got four seconds for a couple of solos and I got two thirds.

"And I went to Sydney and I did my ballet solo, and I won my ballet solo out of 120 people and I got second in my demi character, so that's good.

"And also at Get The Beat there was the top five dance off and I came runner-up."

 

EN POINTE: Kenzie Andrews&#39; performances over the last week have landed her an impressive array of trophies, and taken her one step closer to her dream.
EN POINTE: Kenzie Andrews' performances over the last week have landed her an impressive array of trophies, and taken her one step closer to her dream.

Sitting among her near countless trophies, it is difficult to believe her impressive haul was the result of one week's worth of competing.

Among them is a particularly special prize - the Alicia and Sheridan Marcy Trophy - sponsored by her cousins, who have gone on to dance in Sydney after starting their careers in Rockhampton.

"I did a competition in Rockhampton called Dance Festival and I did all my solos and I did really well," she said.

"And I did this other dance competition and I came first place and it was really fun.

"It means a lot, that all my work's paid off.

"I do a lot of training, and it's really fun for me to train because I just love dancing."

But it is no surprise talent courses through Kenzie, with one of her biggest fans and father Keith Andrews a performer himself, as well as a singing and piano teacher at the Heights College.

Tracey said while she can't bear to sit in the audience, she admires her daughter's nail-biting routines from the wings, and her husband never misses a performance.

 

Dancer Kenzie Andrews.
Dancer Kenzie Andrews.

Beyond proud of her daughter, Tracey said Kenzie was a shining example of the abundant talent in regional centres.

"Rockhampton has so much talent, and it's sad to see so many amazing

 

young dancers leave," she said.

"Rural kids have talent, and we want them to stay."

Tracey said her family's Berserker home afforded them the luxury of space that city living wouldn't allow.

So much so that the Andrews boast a large dance studio at the back of their house, where Kenzie practices about 10 hours per week to perfect her routines.

It is this dedication that Kenzie hopes will see her land a place with the Royal Ballet in London one day.

"I like ballet because I find it really fun to do, and it's just really interesting and I like it," Kenzie said.

"It makes me feel excited, and I think that I am going to have lots of fun on stage."

Kenzie's results at the Rockhampton Dance Festival

  • Junior ELITE dancer 2016 Bursary Winner
  • Most Outstanding Female Dancer all ages　
  • Most Outstanding Duo/Trio all ages (duo with Daley)
  • Joint Winner of the Junior Tap Impro Aggregate
  • Junior Ballet Championship Winner
  • Junior Jazz Championship Winner
  • Junior Tap Championship Winner
  • 1st Place for every Solo
  • 1st Place Tap Improvisation
  • 1st Place Ballet Improvisation
  • 1st Place Contemp Improvisation
  • 2nd Place Jazz Improvisation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ballerina, beverley prange dance centre, dancer, kenzie andrews, rockhampton dance festival

A LITTLE boy who underwent an excruciating medical procedure in order to spend more time with his brother has been put in the national spotlight this morning.

