Band inspired at recent workshop

CAPRICORNIA Silver Band has been freshly inspired from a workshop with virtuoso trombonist Warwick Tyrrell, who presented, 'Journey' an exposition of polished brass band music featuring their program for the Queensland Band Championships, Redcliffe, October 1 and 2.

Capricornia Silver Band has successfully represented Central Queensland at National and State championships since 1969 and this concert launched our journey to return to the contest platform after a short hiatus.

Rod Haynes, outstanding percussionist and champion tuba player will make his contest debut as Musical Director.

The set test piece 'Journey to Alpha Centauri' imagines an interstellar voyage to our nearest star system. Fitting this theme, the band's own choice music 'Dimensions', is a symphonic study for brass bands with contrasting moods and dynamics. More traditionally, Redcliffe Esplanade will resound to quick march 'Slaidburn' written around the turn of last century for Slaidburn Silver Band, Lancashire.

The band received an inspirational boost from the Warwick Tyrrell professional workshop which was made possible by a Rockhampton Regional Council Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) grant.