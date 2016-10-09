Band leaves state champs on high note

Capricornia Silver Band members are still celebrating following their success at the recent State Band Championships in Redcliffe over the Queen's Birthday weekend.

Following a lengthy absence from the contesting stage, the band competed in C Grade under the musical direction of Rodney Haynes.

In a section of five bands, Capricornia Silver took out first places in the Test Piece, Own Choice Test Piece and the Sacred Item and second place in the Stage March.

With strong results across all sections, the band was awarded the coveted Dick Williamson Shield for Queensland Champion C Grade Band.

The shield has great meaning to Capricornia Silver as it is named after the band's inaugural conductor, Dick Williamson.

Capricornia Silver Band and Capricornia Wind Band are always looking for new members to swell their ranks and increase the number of community members that can be involved in providing music to the Central Queensland Region.

If you are interested please contact the band via email, secretary@capsilver.org.au