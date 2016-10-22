31°
Bargains up for grabs across Central Queensland today

22nd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
BAG A BARGAIN: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton and the Central Highlands on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.
BAG A BARGAIN: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton and the Central Highlands on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail. John Koh

FROM plants to pushbikes and violins to vinyl, there is sure to be something for everyone in the Garage Sale Trail today.

Event ambassador Councillor Charlie Brimblecombe said it was a fun and social way to promote item reuse, reduce waste to landfill, meet the neighbours and make a few extra bucks.

"The 8000 items currently registered for sale locally equate to around 350 shopping trolleys of stuff being kept from landfill,” he said.

Check out your Rockhampton Garage Trail Sale Guide here.

"That is already a huge win in my book. We're expecting over 2000 shoppers to hit the streets in search of a bargain and there will certainly be plenty up for grabs.

"People are selling absolutely everything from historic bridge pillars in Capella to the old desks and chairs of Emerald North State School.

"My favourite so far is the 'Bric-a-brac to buy a rat' at 111 Borilla St, a sale hosted by 9 year-old Landen who knows what he wants and is prepared to work for it.

"This is council's third year partnering the event and each year it gets bigger and better.

"We've got 56 sales registered for Saturday and they just keep flooding in.”

Rockhampton is also taking part in the Garage Sale Train, with sales across the region.

Councillor Neil Fisher said the event aimed to get people turning items which may have been trash into treasure.

Garage Sale Trail co-founder Andrew Valder said sales could also bring communities together.

"Taking part in a garage sale is also a great way to meet the neighbours with 63% of last year's participants saying they felt more connected to their local community after the event,” Mr Valder said.

