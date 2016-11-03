Battening down the hatches

STORM season is upon Central Queensland with a chance of a cyclone.

Yesterday the Rockhampton Seasonal Outlook Briefing and Preparedness Seminar was held at the Frenchville sports club to brief emergency services on the upcoming storm season.

Queensland fire and emergency service Chief Superintendent Jeff King said the day was about government agencies sharing their intelligence so in the event of a serious weather event occurring they could work seamlessly with the community.

"Our annual pre-season briefing seminar is designed to bring all of the local government agencies together so they get a series of briefings from the of Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland Fire and Emergency services and all those sorts of agencies.”

Superintendent King said at this point in time the November to January period was expected to be drier than average.

"However from January onwards they're expecting a potential of four cyclones with the possibility of one or two of those impacting the coast.

"Last year there was only one cyclone that spun up off the east coast, didn't make landfall so it was no threat however we did have some severe storms come through so it's important to understand and constantly get updates through the Bureau of Meteorology so that people are prepared in the event of a severe weather event.”

Numbers at the seminar had improved on last year with around 80 people in attendance .

"We've had about 80 people here this year from a range of government departments and local organisations,” Chief Superintendent Jeff King said

"These sorts of days are really important because our concern is the safety of all Queenslanders and in particular the ones here in Central Queensland .”

"It's always important for the community to be prepared, one of the things that we really try to do is get that community education out there so that the community understands they have to have some level of self resilience in the event of severe weather.”