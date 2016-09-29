Battle of the bands helps musos

Headspace Rockhampton CEO Rod Boddice, Daniel Hughes from Headspace, Sarah Hicks, coordinator of Battle of the Bands and Geoff Green from Green Brothers, a sponsor of battle of the bands.

SARAH Hicks is a strong believer in the power of music and self-expression.

Six years ago the Rockhampton State High School youth support coordinator started up Battle of the Bands at Rockhampton State High after a student who was a drummer in a band sadly took his own life.

Battle of the Bands started out as a lunch time competition at the local school as a way to bring the music students together in order to help them express their feelings and perform tributes to their friend who they'd just lost.

Six years later however what was once a lunch time competition in a classroom has quickly transformed into an annual event in Central Queensland known as the CQ All Schools Battle of the Bands. This year the event was held at the Pilbeam Theatre where money was raised by the audience members to contribute to a music program Big, Treble, Jams run by Daniel Hughs at Headspace. Sarah said it was amazing to see how far the much the event had grown and how it had helped a number of students express themselves.

"When I first came up with Battle of the Bands it was just an event that was held at lunch time but more and more students wanted to become involved and they deserved a much bigger audience then five students at lunch time,” she said.

"I asked if we could hold it as a whole school event which we did for a few years. After a while though I wanted to expand our range and let other schools participate so it became this big collaboration with schools from the region and it's been that way for the last five years. We had eight schools participate this month which was fantastic and Mayor Margaret Strelow offered us the Pilbeam Theatre which we couldn't pass up so we wanted to give back in some way by donating to Headspace.”

In the interval students walked around and collected donations for instruments to be purchased from Green Brothers to help Headspace with the program. They raised $483.90.

Sarah said it was the perfect way to help out other musos in Rocky.

"The Headspace program really suited what Battle of the Bands is about so it was great to make that donation.” she said.

"I believe music plays such an important part in helping build the positive mental health and wellbeing of our youth and Battle of the Bands has been a great platform for CQ students to play their music their way and give them the opportunity to play in front of their peers, family, friends and the community. Honestly, sometimes music can be the difference between being here and not being here and it's not about being the best band it's just about doing something you love, it's just a powerful thing, music is a unity that brings together communities and people. We have so many talented kids and I'm so excited to see what they bring next year.”