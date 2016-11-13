BREAK IN: Rocky Pet World owner urges 'help your neighbours'

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13: FOR Rocky Pet World owners Mark and Jeanette Roati, the upset of a break in doesn't stop at a broken window and stolen money.

After someone smashed into their Yaamba Rd pet shop Friday night, Mark said local businesses were copping the fallout from thoughtless crime all too often.

The incident marked the third time their store had been broken into over the past three years.

The first time they got in through the air ducts; the second, they broke into the shed; this time, the perpetrator smashed a rock through the front door.

Mark said fellow Redhill Homemaker Centre business Godfreys was also broken into overnight on Friday, November 11, with police confirming several other break-ins across Rockhampton over the weekend (see insert).

The clincher for the Roatis though was not the $400 stolen from the float, but the Wildlife Rescue tin which had been sitting on the counter with several hundred dollars in it.

"With the extreme weather they are getting a fair few animals, they are really short staffed at the moment," Mark said of the charity.

He said business and the community suffer the flow-on effects of thoughtless crime.

"Every time they break into a business, it's $1000-plus to repair the damage they do coming in.

"That keeps the insurance premium up and we have to pass it on to customers.

"We're talking a massive flow-on to the community. From my understanding we are not the only one to be broken into in the last four days."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said between 10.15-10.20pm Friday someone smashed the glass door of the Yamba Rd pet shop and stole the money.

Mark Roati from Rocky Pet World is asking people to support local small businesses in the lead up to Christmas. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK191214cbusiness1

"It's no good for us as a community to continuously have these break-ins," Mark explained.

"Somewhere along the line it will be the consumer (who pays)," Mark said.

"Some people think you have your own business you can afford it; the point is the economy is bad and you are taking home a wage, anything like this you are out of pocket $500, that's my wage for the week."

He hoped the community would become more proactive and "look out for your neighbours".

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12: A CHARITY tin and the till were targets of a break and enter last night, when an unknown person used a rock to smash into Rocky Pet World.

The owners this morning shared images on Facebook of the entry and exit point, which have since been boarded up to continue trade today.

As well as the float, the culprit stole the Wildlife Rescue collection tin, which had been sitting on the counter and contained an unknown amount of money, before they exited through the broken door.

On their post, Rocky Pet World praised police, who they say took forensics and CCTV footage.

Wildlife Rescue are having a sausage sizzle today at the front of the store, located in the Redhill Homemaker Centre, Norman Gardens.

One of the Rocky Pet Shop co-owners this morning told The Morning Bulletin break-ins are happening "all too often" in the area.

They said last night's incident marked the second time the store had been targeted after someone entered through the airconditioning duct about four years ago.

The Morning Bulletin will speak to owner Mark Roati later in the day, as he was assisting police until about 2am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident occurred between 10.15-10.20pm yesterday and police were notified about 1.30am.

"An unknown person has used a rock to damage the front entry glass door, gained entry to the business located on Yamba Rd, Norman Gardens, proceeded to the front counter and stole money from the till," the spokesman explained.

Police investigations are ongoing.