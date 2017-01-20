Beauty is in the eye of the diploma holder

SHE had tried it all, information technology, childcare and everything in between but Chryseis Richardson felt there was still something missing.

Luckily everything fell into place for the now 27-year-old when she went along to a CQUniversity and TAFE open day.

Always having a passion for make-up, Chryseis asked one of the teachers about beauty courses and before she knew it she was enrolled and ready to go.

"Make-up is one of those things I can't resist so I thought I want to be a make-up artist and see where I want to go,” she explained.

"So I did a make-up course and thought 'this is great'.

"I ended up doing manis and pedis, I also learnt how to talk to clients in a professional manner and it's been really great.”

However the course hasn't always been smooth sailing for Chryseis who juggles a job and study all while being a parent.

"My life has been a bit tricky because I've left mum and dad's place recently so I'm freshly independent, got my own place, got my new car and I also have a two year old,” she said.

Despite the struggles she faced the beauty student decided she wanted to continue onto her diploma.

"Cert III taught me good skills but I noticed a lot of job ads in Yeppoon and the Rocky region wanted a qualified diploma,” she said.

"So I thought really hard, how am I going to do this then I rung around, rang my friend and she said 'I can baby sit' so now I have that flexibility to work and study.

"I did Diploma of Beauty Therapy and the diploma did help me because the first course I managed to get into was massage and here I am (working as a message therapist) and I love it.”

Chryseis hopes she can one day open her own salon and says CQUniversity gave her the ability to do what she loves everyday.

"I really love the opportunity CQUniversity has given me.

"If you want to study have a plan of what you want to do.

"If you're like me and keep changing what you want, that's okay as long as you have some guidance and someone there to push you,” she said.

Zhanae Conway-Dodd