Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

THE State Government has thrown more support behind one of Rockhampton's major events.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne has announced the Palaszczuk Government will double its cash contribution to the Beef Australia expo in Rockhampton taking total government support for the event to at least $1 million.

The Rockhampton MP, who was recently returned as Agriculture Minister, said the State Government would provide $500,000 in funding to Beef Australia 2018.

Beef Australian chairman Blair Angus has welcomed the increased funding.

"We are delighted that that the government has doubled its financial contribution to what will be our 11th expo in our 30th year,” Mr Angus said.

"It is especially welcome 18 months or so ahead of the event as it gives us some certainty as we make preparations for what is certainly the most important event of its kind in Australia.”

Mr Byrne said this was something he had lobbied for and it would will be in addition to substantial in-kind support and the vital contribution to the success of the expo made by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

"That in-kind support will at least match the $524,000 provided in 2015 from a range of government agencies,” he said.

"It will include awareness promotion, a comprehensive program of DAF seminars and property tours, event biosecurity and assistance and advice for exporters as well as profiling of the latest technological advances and improvements arising from research and development undertaken by the department.

"The 2015 Expo brought 90,000 people to the city from all over Australia and the rest of the world, including 1100 registered international visitors from over 40 countries.

"The benefits to Rockhampton simply can't be overstated. An independent assessment of the 2015 event concluded $74 million was spent in the region as a direct result of the Expo.”