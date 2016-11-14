Beefed up budget doubles for 2018

THE Beef Australia team can't seem to wipe the smiles off their faces thanks to their budget being doubled.

Yesterday, Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne announced the Palaszczuk government would double it's cash contribution to the Beef Australia Expo in Rockhampton.

This takes the total government support for the event to at least $1 million.

The last expo in 2015 saw 90,000 people flock to the region from all over the world, including 1100 registered international visitors from more than 40 countries.

Mr Byrne said the benefits the expo brings to Rockhampton simply couldn't be overstated.

"An independent assessment of the 2015 event concluded $74 million was spent in the region as a direct result of the expo,” he said.

"It establishes personal relationships simply beyond these contractual relationships, it allows the sector to collaborate, it allows them to connect with overseas interests and it's not just about beef exports, it's about a whole lot of other products and services that come from the grazing sector.”

"There's a whole raft of enablers and other industries that come from a beef expo, it's just not about high volume export beef or on shore processing.”

Beef Australia board member Russell Hughes said the boosted budget allowed the committee to deliver the best beef week yet.

"Planning for our next event is well under way and in 2018 we'll have somewhere around 4,500 head of cattle through our stud and commercial competition through Australia's largest carcass competition.”

"The support of the government allows us to pursue with confidence that Beef Australia 2018 will be a world class event.”