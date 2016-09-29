Being attached at the hip

Supermum and her Superman sea-horsing around at Brisbane's Southbank during the Brisbane Festival.

EVERYONE looks for something different in their behaviour as a couple.

Some are touchy feely affectionate. Others prefer their space. Some like to be independent. Others are practically attached at the hip.

It is no secret the type of couple my Superman and I are.

After all, our relationship has unfolded in this weekly Supermum column since we first started dating.

I'd say attached at the hip is close to describing us.

We really do everything together. I can't think of anyone I would want to experience life with more.

This week was another milestone in our relationship as we celebrated our first wedding anniversary.

When putting together a photo collage of our life together I had lots of images to work with; selfies at various events featured, as well as group shots with family and friends and holiday antics.

It was a lovely reminder of all the things we have done together in what is really a short space of time and it did bring a tear or two to my eye.

I am often surprised at how some people behave in public.

Not everyone appreciates public displays of affection, so I apologise in advance if you see me out with my Superman.

Holding hands is a given but you are also likely to see lots of close contact and a kiss or two.

It is certainly more appealing to me than other examples I have seen; of couples screaming at each other or calling each other names.

It makes me sad to think what goes on behind closed doors if that is what is going on out in public.

I am always reassured when I see others couples behaving like we do; happily in love.

I was watching an elderly couple earlier this week, sitting on a park bench watching the river.

They were sitting close, she had her head on his shoulder and they just sat quietly enjoying the view.

Then when they got up he held out his hand to help her and then they both walked off together, but continued to hold hands.

I hope that is my Superman and me in the future; still attached at the hip, even if we do need a hip replacement.