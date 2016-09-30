Ben Ross to attend Black Dog Ball

BLACK DOG BALL: NRL Community Brand Ambassador Ben Ross will be in attendance at this years Black Dog Ball.

The NRL Community Brand Ambassador Ben Ross will attend this year's Black Dog Ball on Saturday October 8.

The NRL are happy to support the Black Dog Ball, staged annually to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and depression.

Proceeds from this year's Black Dog Ball will fund art programs for teens and adolescents who may be suffering mental illness, depression or are struggling with anxiety and low self esteem.

The partnership between Black Dog and the NRL is a great fit, particularly with Ambassador Ben Ross who delivers the NRL well-being program to primary school students and is involved in the 'State of Mind' campaign.

Ben is also the Welfare Manager at the Men of League Foundation and is involved in visiting people from the rugby league community that have fallen on hard times.

While in Rockhampton, Ben will deliver NRL well-being programs in a number of local primary schools and junior rugby league.

Deb Hughes and the entire Black Dog Ball Committee are thrilled to have the NRL's support and are excited to have Ben Ross on board for this year's event.

"It is humbling that a large organisation such as the NRL share in our vision to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being and want to get involved,” Deb said.

"To receive their support is amazing, and to know that they are aware of our efforts to help the CQ community is really special to us.”

There are still some tickets available for this year's Black Dog Ball.

For full details and to purchase your tickets for the event, visit www.blackdogball.com.au.