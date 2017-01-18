Bendigo Bank donates $20K to local club

THE wind has been put back in Keppel Bay Sailing Club's sails after receiving over $20,000 in sponsorship from Bendigo Bank Emu Park/Yeppoon.

KBSC manager Julie Strudwick said the much-needed and appreciated funds would be used to replace six mainsails and 12 pocket sails, six corsair jibs and six corsair boat storage covers.

"The generous sponsorship will allow us to update our sails to ensure our fleet is kept in peak condition,” Ms Strudwick said.

"With a huge increase in people engaging in the sport of sailing, particularly our young sailors, this assistance has come at the perfect time.

"Bendigo Bank has a reputation for being a community bank that supports its local area and this sponsorship just reiterates how committed they are to the community in which they operate.”

Bendigo Bank branch manager Colleen Williams said since opening a branch at Emu Park in 2006, almost $1.4 million in community dividends had been injected into the Capricorn Coast region.

"We are passionate about collaborating with large and small business, not for profits and local government to grow and strengthen our community, this is our way of giving back to the community.”