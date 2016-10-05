Best bull sells for $150,000

BRAHMAN SALES: Brett Kirk chairman of the Brahman Week sale committee and John Crocker general manager of the Australian Brahman Breeders Association.

THANKS to improved seasons and markets the sales at this year's Brahman Week were above average.

Chairman of the Brahman Week sale committee Brett Kirk says the sales have been better than expected.

"The sales been really good, it's a really strong market and clearance has been high,” he said.

"In terms of clearance it's been similar to last year but in terms of the average we're probably looking at increasing our average.

"I just think it's a result of the industry in general and the improved season that we've had and the improved prices that we're getting in the market place.”

Australian Brahman Breeders Association general manager John Crocker said it looked as if the sale average had a couple of thousand dollars up on last year.

"At the moment I suppose it's running probably $4000 at least above last year's average, it was $7600 last year and I'd say it's sort of somewhere up around that $10,000 or $11,000 mark.”

The sale kicked off on Monday with the grey brahmans delivering an impressive average over $11,000.

The top selling bull went for an impressive $80,000 with Peter and Joy Newman selling Rathlyn N Falcon 11697 to Kelvin and Margaret Maloney.

The Kirk family from Carinya stud also had an impressive first day with their bull Carinya Shane selling to Garglen Brahmans for $65,000.

Day two had high prices of $75,00 in the red brahmans with Jileaba 437 selling to the Sorley family.

However it was the final day of the sale which set a new record for Brahman Week with Jomanda El Toro 802 from MA & DM Johnson and Family selling to Ooline Brahman stud for $150,000.