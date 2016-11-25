34°
News

Bethany aged care residents get furry visit

25th Nov 2016 6:00 PM
DOG THERAPY: Torin Murray Spenglar with Elvis and a Bethany resident
DOG THERAPY: Torin Murray Spenglar with Elvis and a Bethany resident Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUDENTS undertaking their Cert III in Individual Support are exploring creative ways to entertain and engage with residents at the Bethany Aged Care Clinic and Rockhampton disability support services.

The students, who are undertaking their studies through Community Solutions' Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, recently visited the Bethany Clinic with "Elvis" the Maltese/Jack Russell cross, to gain less traditional on-the-job experience.

Community Solutions' Workforce Trainer Eloise Parker said the initiative sought to provide students with an opportunity to learn in a new way, whilst bringing pleasure for those they worked with.

"This is a new concept that has come from the idea that people learn in many different ways,' she said.

"Some people are tactile and learn by doing, some are auditory and listen to instructions, some are visual and learn by watching, and quite a few people learn through all three."

"The Bethany visit was such a huge success. Everyone loved it so much, it brought such a smile to the faces of the residents, and two of the students secured work at Bethany on the day."

Ms Parker said the Cert III Individual Support course delivered vital communication, interpersonal and influential skills, along with valuable work experience through industry visits. Formal training under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program is delivered by Rockhampton Registered Training Organisation Simple Solutions.

"Our students vary in age, culture and life experience, but they all want to study Individual Support because they share a common desire to support people in need," she said.

"Our next industry visit is to an organisation that holds Art Therapy classes for people with a disability. The aim of this visit will be to give the students an indication of many career avenues available to them following their completion of the course," she said.

"It will also help them to determine where their strengths and passions are within the health and support sector.

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative in Rockhampton has been particularly successful to date, with an 85% completion rate and 80% of participants obtaining work after completing their vocational placements.

Established in 1998, Community Solutions is a community business providing an innovative and diverse range of employment, apprenticeship and traineeship, youth and health and wellbeing services to support individuals, families and communities throughout regional Queensland.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aged care residents bethany aged care cert iii individual support disability support services

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Police confirm two men died in ultralight plane crash

Police confirm two men died in ultralight plane crash

Investigations are ongoing and police are expected to remain overnight at the private airfield where the crash happened.

Climate Council to Hanson: Yeppoon is the wrong spot

Pauline Hanson's One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Pauline Hanson has been labelled a \"one-trick pony\" as federal MPs react to the One Nation leader's explosive first speech to the Senate in which she warned Australia is being swamped by Muslims. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The visit is intended to share a wider message of denial

WATCH: Storms likely over next 60 hours

Surface trough to trigger thunderstorms

Damaging winds, large hailstones warning for CQ

Severe storm warning for parts of Central Queensland.

7.40pm: The thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for CQ.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Bethany aged care residents get furry visit

DOG THERAPY: Torin Murray Spenglar with Elvis and a Bethany resident

Students explore creative ways to engage with aged care residents.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a French radio presenter round the face for dumping his ex-girlfriend via text.

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Capricorn Coast set to groove to Baala Baajo

GET IN THE GROOVE: Soulful and uplifting African grooves and music will be at the next Queen Street Hall Fundraiser music event in Yeppoon, December 10.

African grooves hit Capricorn Coast.

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Which Rocky venue wants to host performance by Illy?

Illy will soon bring his Swear Jar tour to Coolangatta.

A crowd of at least 1000 is needed

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Affordable First Home

40 Capricorn Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 2 1 1 $225,000

This budget friendly home will put a smile on your face with everything you are looking for at a bargain price. This low set brick home Features include: 2...

A Little Beauty- Why Rent At This Price!

273 Mason Street, Koongal 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique features and gorgeous timber floors. This home is conveniently located in a central quiet spot not far...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Tempted to run away and live on the beach?

20 Schofield Parade, Keppel Sands 4702

House 2 1 All Offers...

This is a perfect opportunity to own the largest beach frontage block in Keppel Sands. Walk across the road and go for an ocean dip or a sandy walk whenever you...

Massive Reduction for Seaview Block!!!

17 Taylor Street, Keppel Sands 4702

Residential Land This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a ... $148,000

This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a quick sale. Access can be gained from either Taylor St or Musa Drive in Keppel Sands and...

Renovated 3 Bedroom Timber Cottage FLOOD FREE!

141 Rodboro Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Priced to sell at $249,000 you will need to be quick to inspect this fantastic renovated 3 bedroom home with shed and side access to the 723m2 allotment. Ready to...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $385,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 1 1 $244,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Affordable Stylish Living

23/20-24 Cliff Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 2 1 $360,000

Elevated above Yeppoon’s James St is the modern Pinnacle complex. Appealing to both owner occupiers due to its wonderful lifestyle opportunities and investors...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!