Betty and Joy head back into the big blue

Turtle rehab's Eddy Gleizes shows Astaria and Hunter Ramsay one of two turtles being released into the wild.

IT WAS a race to see who could get their fins in the water first on Cooee bay beach yesterday.

Betty and Joy, the green sea turtles were released back into the wild after four months of recovery with the Quion Island Rehabilitation centre.

After being beached on Zilzie bay the two girls were rescued and looked after by senior carer and turtle attendant, Jessie Hildebrand.

Jessie may have only been with Betty and Joy on the last month of their recovery journey but she formed a strong bond with the sea creatures.

"They were both beached when we found them so they were called in and rescued, they both had lots of leeches and barnacles and those sorts of things and they were both underweight,” Jessie said of the turtles.

"They were both given a round of antibiotics and that sort of thing to begin with and had their carapaces cleaned to make sure any of the major parasites were cleaned off.”

In the time the two turtles were at the centre, Jessie had to focus on getting them back to a healthy weight.

"They were both assigned goal weights when they first started based on how big they are and they've both done fantastically,” she said.

"Betty is way over her goal weight, hers was 11.5kg and she's now at 16kg so she's a fatty, you can actually she when you look underneath her that she is round.

"Joys right on her goal weight which was 13kg which is fantastic.”

Joy and Betty were released at Cooee bay beach as it was a more ideal location for the turtles.

Jessie who recently graduated from a marine science degree said her favourite part of working with the turtles was the hands on element.

"Obviously there is a lot of cleaning and maintaining and that sort of thing but getting to work directly with the turtles is fantastic.”

"It's just great to see them released, especially two at once, they can be buddies.”