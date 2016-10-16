Bevan Slattery slams National Broadband Network

TECH entrepreneur Bevan Slattery has slammed the National Broadband Network, according to reports in The Australian.

In an opinion piece, Alan Kohler writes former Rockhampton man Bevan Slattery, who made millions with a series of fibre network companies, recently described the NBN as "like watching a car crash in slow motion”.

"It's going to be the most expensive and least utilised broadband network in the developed world,” Mr Slattery reportedly said.

Mr Kohler argued this is incorrect, citing several countries where the cost of accessing broadband is higher, as well as some which fall below the current monthly average of $43 a month for the NBN.

He pointed out this cost was much more substantial than the $15 Telstra is charging for monthly access to ADSL.

The network is expected to have eight million customers after 2020.

However, to earn a commercial profit of 10% return on equity, Mr Kohler says the NBN Co charge would have to be increased to $73 a month, putting it ahead of Cuba and Britain.