Big changes ahead for Greater Whitsunday Region

John Glanville has been appointed to the position of Chair Elect of the Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3).

THE new chair elect of the Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) has his work cut out for him, but is hopeful he can put the region on the map.

John Glanville has been appointed to the position and was welcomed by Cr Anne Baker, Chair of the Whitsunday Regional Organisation of Councils.

"John demonstrated to the selection panel that he was the person to take GW3 forward,” Cr Baker said.

"I wish to also acknowledge and thank the other applicants.

"We received very high quality applications from a number of well qualified people.”

GW3's charter is to work with stakeholders from across the Greater Whitsunday region to promote development opportunities and be the lead agency for investors into the region.

Cr Baker was joined by Cr Greg Williamson, Mayor of Mackay Regional Council and Cr Andrew Willcox, Mayor of Whitsunday Regional Council in welcoming John to this new role.

John is well known to the people of the Greater Whitsunday Region and hopes to bring positive attention and employment to the region.

"My main goal is to get this new body working for industry in our region and to take us to the next stage of development,” John said.

"We need to get this region on the map, to make people sit up and take notice of the Whitsunday region and what it has to offer.

"If this can be achieved then the added benefits of job retention and creation will be a major boost for the region.”

Mr Glanville said that he was excited by this appointment but did not underestimate the challenges ahead.

The chair elect will become the chair of GW3 at a meeting of the entity in the new year.

GW3 is a reconstituted company which will be governed by a Board of Directors.

The directors positions on the board are currently being recruited and will be selected based on their skills and commitment to make this initiative a success.

A chief executive officer is also being recruited to start in the new year.

Cr Baker said GW3 is an example of how a number of Councils can work together.

"This is a very exciting time for the Greater Whitsunday region as economic development opportunities that have relevance across all three Council areas will be the responsibility of GW3,” Cr Baker said

"Our view is that the Greater Whitsunday Region is best placed for sustainable development, both industry and economic, by having a peak body that has this as their only focus.”

The GW3 office will be based in Mackay but will serve the Greater Whitsunday Region.

Cr Baker said, "We hope to announce the new CEO and Board members in coming weeks.”