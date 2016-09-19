Big changes on the way for Rocky Best and Less

NEW LOOK: Best & Less Stockland Rockhampton is about to get a new look.

OVER the next six weeks, one of Rockhampton's most established retail stores will be transformed.

For the first time in at least a decade, Best & Less Stockland Rockhampton is getting a massive makeover.

A Best & Less Australia spokeswoman said the refurbishment promised to deliver a better shopping experience for customers in the Rockhampton region for many years to come.

"The end result will be an all new, new look Best & Less store," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said exciting features of the refurbishment included a new shop front with better sight line, in line with the latest Best & Less Australia brand look.

"Some new features will include new internally illuminated signage for customers to easily navigate department layout," she said.

"New fitting rooms with larger cubicles, better lighting and larger mirrors, will also be added to to make the customer experience more enjoyable."

The spokeswoman said Best & Less lovers could rest assured the Rockhampton store would not close at any time during the extensive renovations.

"The refurbishment will take six weeks however while we are busy making some exciting upgrades the store will continue to trade throughout," she said.

The spokeswoman encouraged Rockhampton residents to sign up to the Best & Less Friends Club to remain in the loop for any exciting re-opening events that may occur.