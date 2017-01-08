BIG RAIN: Forecasts for close to 100mm in Rocky region

Forecast rain for the next four days.

BETWEEN 40 and 100mm of rainfall is expected across the Rockhampton region this coming week.

This comes on top of the 62mm recorded at Rockhampton Airport during the past week.

According to the weatherzone.com website, there's a high probability Rockhampton will get up to 80mm from Monday to Saturday.

The site says Yeppoon could see up to 95mm during this same period.

The Bureau of Meteorology has produced a graphic which shows the region in the 50mm-100mm rainfall vicinity.

Last week parts of northern Central Queensland recorded significant falls and a moderate flood warning is current for parts of the Fitzroy catchment.

BOM have also been monitoring a tropical low off the coast of Queensland near Townsville which had a 5-20% chance of developing into a cyclone.

Overnight, BOM posted an update explaining the tropical low, with central pressure 1000hPa, was situated off the tropical Queensland coast about 120km northeast of Townsville.

Forecasters said the low is expected to drift slowly east over the weekend and may intensify slightly, but is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

There are no other tropical lows of significance in the region and none are expected to develop over the coming days.